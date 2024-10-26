The World Series MAGA Hat Meltdown

Tim Walz Compares Trump and Harris Closing Arguments While Hoping Everybody's Stupid
Eric V.  |  10:30 AM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

The World Series, game one. Los Angeles, California.

A standing-room-only, sell-out crowd is packed into Dodger Stadium to watch Garrett Cole and the New York Yankees take on Shohei Ontani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in The Fall Classic!

It's a clear night, 72 degrees—a perfect night for baseball. The two best teams and biggest stars face off on the game's biggest stage. There is something magical about October baseball and tonight is no exception. What could be better?

Then it happened.

A MAGA hat! Over fifty thousand fans are at the game and there's a MAGA hat.

But who cares? This is the World Series. Right?

Wrong!

We're not sure what he means by offensive and hateful. Yeah, it's LA. She bought her ticket and she can wear anything she wants. Besides, it's not like she wore anything really hateful, like a Padres hat.

They seem really mad.

We thought these leftists were the party of joy and inclusion and whatnot.

Apparently, we were wrong.

It's becoming a full-blown MAGA hat meltdown!

Didn't Donald Trump sell out Madison Square Garden in under an hour?

At least not everyone is losing their minds.

Yes, they are and they're dealing with it very well!

It's tied at 2 in the 10th. It's a great game. We're going to go watch some baseball!

Tags: BASEBALL LIBERALS NEW YORK WORLD SERIES MAGA MAGA HAT

