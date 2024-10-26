The World Series MAGA Hat Meltdown

The World Series, game one. Los Angeles, California.

A standing-room-only, sell-out crowd is packed into Dodger Stadium to watch Garrett Cole and the New York Yankees take on Shohei Ontani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in The Fall Classic!

It's a clear night, 72 degrees—a perfect night for baseball. The two best teams and biggest stars face off on the game's biggest stage. There is something magical about October baseball and tonight is no exception. What could be better?

Then it happened.

🚨 We got a MAGA hat behind home plate at Game One of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/a8RMdw6imt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2024

A MAGA hat! Over fifty thousand fans are at the game and there's a MAGA hat.

But who cares? This is the World Series. Right?

Wrong!

Typically, offensive clothing is not allowed at ballparks.



I don't know how the Dodgers allowed a fan wearing a MAGA hat in. Hate has no place in the World Series. pic.twitter.com/QaQNYjZbb7 — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) October 26, 2024

We're not sure what he means by offensive and hateful. Yeah, it's LA. She bought her ticket and she can wear anything she wants. Besides, it's not like she wore anything really hateful, like a Padres hat.

They seem really mad.

Of course there’s some piece of sh*t sitting right behind home plate wearing a make America great again hat looking for attention at the World Series. Hey @Dodgers you gonna do anything about really divisive political statements on such an important world wide event like this? pic.twitter.com/B0GmT74Sd2 — @a1extimmons.bsky.social & threads (@A1exTimmons) October 26, 2024

We thought these leftists were the party of joy and inclusion and whatnot.

Apparently, we were wrong.

Is that b*tch behind home plate wearing a MAGA hat 😂 what a loser — P💗 (@BAULAPARRANTES) October 26, 2024

It's becoming a full-blown MAGA hat meltdown!

The woman with the MAGA hat at the World Series, you know what you’re doing, Nazi Nancy. Also, I dare you to try that in NY. #WorldSeries2024 — Erica J (@contrer_erica) October 26, 2024

Didn't Donald Trump sell out Madison Square Garden in under an hour?

At least not everyone is losing their minds.

I just love the fact that for the next three hours, liberals that are watching the #WorldSeries2024 are having to stare at the MAGA hat directly behind home plate pic.twitter.com/ueuNgXUL3p — Dan Hauser (@hauserdan) October 26, 2024

Yes, they are and they're dealing with it very well!

It's tied at 2 in the 10th. It's a great game. We're going to go watch some baseball!