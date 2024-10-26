'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance Ad Details Kamala's Man Problem

If recent polls are any indication, Kamala Harris has a man problem. Try as they might, the Harris campaign is not resonating with men. Black and Hispanic men along with rank-and-file union men are demographics that Democrats depend on and they are just not lining up to vote for Kamala.

The campaign is acutely aware of the disconnect and they have been trying to appeal to male voters. They sent Tim Walz daintily prancing through the woods, with his superior shotgun-loading skills on full display. While Tim failed to bring men back to Camp Kamala, he did manage to totally creep out a hunting dog.

It's evident to even the most casual political observer why men aren't enthusiastically supporting Harris and the Democrats. For years men have been demonized as toxically masculine. Traditionally male-dominated careers in the energy, transportation, and mining sectors are attacked. In fact, the only arena where men have Kamala's complete support is any arena where men want to compete in women's sports.

Kamala is failing to understand the disconnect she has with men. A new ad from The MAHA Alliance explains it to her in brutal detail.

Watch:

One of the most brutal ads you’ve ever seen against a politician. Wow. Just watch. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pPhtYARzwJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 26, 2024

The ad takes Kamala to task in excruciating detail.

After seventeen years of failed leadership, you're now asking us to trust you as first in charge of our country.

That had to sting, but as they say, the truth hurts!

Love it. It’s EXPOSING her all around. — Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) October 26, 2024

Kamala may not resonate with men, but this ad certainly did.

RFKjr’s media people are the best — Tx_Massacre (@Tx_Massacre2) October 26, 2024

It's a powerful ad and it doesn't just resonate with men.

Her flippant "with the swipe of my pen" says all we need to know. She loves power, loves wielding it and does not care who it hurts. She also said truancy cost California schools big bucks & therein lies the truth of what she did--kissing butt of the teachers' union. Oh, & she… — AmericanWoman2022 🇺🇸 (@Woman28American) October 26, 2024

Yes, Kamala has a man problem. But it's not because we're toxic, or misogynistic. It's not really about us at all!

'Kamala, it's not us, it's you!'