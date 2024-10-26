POLITICO Says Kamala Harris Won the Day Friday With Her Star-Studded Rally
'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance Ad Details Kamala's Man Problem

Eric V.  |  8:40 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If recent polls are any indication, Kamala Harris has a man problem. Try as they might, the Harris campaign is not resonating with men. Black and Hispanic men along with rank-and-file union men are demographics that Democrats depend on and they are just not lining up to vote for Kamala.

The campaign is acutely aware of the disconnect and they have been trying to appeal to male voters. They sent Tim Walz daintily prancing through the woods, with his superior shotgun-loading skills on full display. While Tim failed to bring men back to Camp Kamala, he did manage to totally creep out a hunting dog.

It's evident to even the most casual political observer why men aren't enthusiastically supporting Harris and the Democrats. For years men have been demonized as toxically masculine. Traditionally male-dominated careers in the energy, transportation, and mining sectors are attacked. In fact, the only arena where men have Kamala's complete support is any arena where men want to compete in women's sports.

Kamala is failing to understand the disconnect she has with men. A new ad from The MAHA Alliance explains it to her in brutal detail.

Watch:

The ad takes Kamala to task in excruciating detail.

After seventeen years of failed leadership, you're now asking us to trust you as first in charge of our country.

That had to sting, but as they say, the truth hurts!

Jemele Hill Sparks Controversy Declaring White Women Can't Be Trusted
justmindy
Kamala may not resonate with men, but this ad certainly did.

It's a powerful ad and it doesn't just resonate with men.

Yes, Kamala has a man problem. But it's not because we're toxic, or misogynistic. It's not really about us at all!

'Kamala, it's not us, it's you!'

