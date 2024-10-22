Frack Around and FIND OUT! Selena Zito Fact-Bombs Kamala's Climate Engagement Director

Chris Mowrey Says If You're a Real Man, You're Voting for Kamala Harris
Eric V.  |  7:50 PM on October 22, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, there seems to be continued confusion over Kamala Harris's position on fracking. No one seems more confused about Kamala's position on fracking than ... Kamala. Luckily, Kamala has Camila Thorndike, her campaign's Director of Climate Engagement, to clear everything up. We are not sure what a Director of Climate Engagement is but we quickly learned that Camila has the skills of a Michelin Star Chef when it comes to making a word salad

See what we mean? 

According to Camila, Kamala is so supportive of fracking that she cast the tie-breaking vote for the largest pro-climate law ever, the Inflation Reduction Act. 

An old political adage says, 'Democrat policies will always achieve the opposite of their stated intent,' and the Inflation Reduction Act is a perfect example. Camila, by using the Inflation Reduction Act as an example of Kamala's position on fracking, is taking part in another old adage.

'If you can't impress them with knowledge, baffle them with BS'! When it comes to fracking, this campaign is generating enough BS to fertilize the whole country.

It wasn't long before Selena Zito took the Climate Engagement Director to task and she brought receipts.

BOOM!

Over 200,000 jobs and billions in income and revenue according to the National Association of Manufactures. Who wouldn't support that? 

Environmentalists, that's who. 

This is Kamala's problem. She needs to pander to the environmentalist wing of the party while simultaneously convincing the working class, like the hard-working men and women in the fracking industry, to vote for her. It's a constant tightrope act and Kammie looks to be losing her balance. 

What happens when an industry is left in limbo? When there are so many hoops to jump through, and of course, pay for, that profitability is unachievable? You guessed it. They go somewhere where those hoops don't exist. The jobs, and the revenue they create goes with them!

Great! 

The Biden/Harris administration creating jobs for Mexico. 

Why indeed? All we know for sure is that Camila is helping Kamala clarify her messaging on fracking and Kamala's message is clear. She wanted to ban fracking until she didn't want to ban fracking anymore and then she supported fracking as long as there wasn't any more actual fracking for her to support. Now, there can be fracking as long as that fracking doesn't lead to any LSG exports or create any new jobs tied to the fracking industry. Unless, of course, those jobs are in Mexico. Those are the fracking jobs she supports. Her position is clear.

Clear as mud! 

Hopefully, no one is baffled by this BS. 

