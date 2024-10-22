Frack Around and FIND OUT! Selena Zito Fact-Bombs Kamala's Climate Engagement Director

As Twitchy readers know, there seems to be continued confusion over Kamala Harris's position on fracking. No one seems more confused about Kamala's position on fracking than ... Kamala. Luckily, Kamala has Camila Thorndike, her campaign's Director of Climate Engagement, to clear everything up. We are not sure what a Director of Climate Engagement is but we quickly learned that Camila has the skills of a Michelin Star Chef when it comes to making a word salad

I didn't explain myself clearly here. Contrary to Trump's claims, the VP has not banned fracking, doesn't support banning fracking, and in fact cast the tie-breaking vote on the biggest pro-climate law ever, which, yes, opened new fracking leases. People know that's her position. https://t.co/ltrrdmWOtI — Camila Thorndike (@camilathorndike) October 21, 2024

See what we mean?

According to Camila, Kamala is so supportive of fracking that she cast the tie-breaking vote for the largest pro-climate law ever, the Inflation Reduction Act.

By 'biggest pro-climate law ever' I presume they mean the so-called 'inflation reduction act'? Amazing how they've 'normalized' that deception. Couldn't be like the 'border control act' that had billions more in Ukraine aid to help 'control the border' could it? — Count_Von_Count (@politicallyawol) October 22, 2024

An old political adage says, 'Democrat policies will always achieve the opposite of their stated intent,' and the Inflation Reduction Act is a perfect example. Camila, by using the Inflation Reduction Act as an example of Kamala's position on fracking, is taking part in another old adage.

'If you can't impress them with knowledge, baffle them with BS'! When it comes to fracking, this campaign is generating enough BS to fertilize the whole country.

It wasn't long before Selena Zito took the Climate Engagement Director to task and she brought receipts.

Then why has Harris not called for the rollback of the moratorium on the export of liquid natural gas that the Biden/Harris admin placed on the industry? LNG exports supports 222,450 jobs, generates $23 billion in labor income & yields $11 billion in fed/state/local Govs per NAM https://t.co/L4TUMRLT4O — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 22, 2024

BOOM!

Salena with the receipts! — DaveHenderson1617 (@NotDHenderson) October 22, 2024

Over 200,000 jobs and billions in income and revenue according to the National Association of Manufactures. Who wouldn't support that?

Environmentalists, that's who.

This is Kamala's problem. She needs to pander to the environmentalist wing of the party while simultaneously convincing the working class, like the hard-working men and women in the fracking industry, to vote for her. It's a constant tightrope act and Kammie looks to be losing her balance.

She won’t “ban” it. She just won’t do anything to allow it to move forward. She’ll leave it in limbo. That’s how she can say she won’t “ban” it. — QueenMargaret (@HRHMag13) October 22, 2024

What happens when an industry is left in limbo? When there are so many hoops to jump through, and of course, pay for, that profitability is unachievable? You guessed it. They go somewhere where those hoops don't exist. The jobs, and the revenue they create goes with them!

Son is in the LNG shipping business...Biden admin is doing everything possible to block and slow walk both exploration and more importantly, the building of shoreside liquefaction/export facilities. His old firm just put one offshore in Mexican waters for that reason. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) October 22, 2024

Great!

The Biden/Harris administration creating jobs for Mexico.

Why would someone who is a massive climate activist like Thorndike align with a candidate supporting fracking? She knows all of the Harris talk is BS. — I am lost in the transfer portal (@KentWestmorela1) October 22, 2024

Why indeed? All we know for sure is that Camila is helping Kamala clarify her messaging on fracking and Kamala's message is clear. She wanted to ban fracking until she didn't want to ban fracking anymore and then she supported fracking as long as there wasn't any more actual fracking for her to support. Now, there can be fracking as long as that fracking doesn't lead to any LSG exports or create any new jobs tied to the fracking industry. Unless, of course, those jobs are in Mexico. Those are the fracking jobs she supports. Her position is clear.

Clear as mud!

Hopefully, no one is baffled by this BS.