Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified

Kammie was in Michigan to get out the vote.

She's feeling nervous, with a big lump in her throat.

The Blue Wall is cracking, it might be too late.

If the Dems lose in Michigan it might seal their fate!

Gretch wants to help this campaign that's not healthy.

She knows just what to do, a cringe-worthy selfie!

She’s ready to get stuff done for the American people and so are we. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/A5JcYyFy7S — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 18, 2024

She posted that selfie. She did so with pride.

But she posted that selfie with those crazy eyes.

Gretch was soon in for a real big surprise.

When X users saw it, Gretch got Seuss-ified!

Oh my goodness, this is a real photo. https://t.co/Xlj90BqN7H pic.twitter.com/7IEFq2bRap — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 18, 2024

The Gretch once stole Christmas and the Whos still remember.

Could it cost the Dems when the Whos vote in November?

She kept them locked down with a boot on their throat.

While her hubs went to the lake with his boat.

She wanted the Whos to forget what was happening.

So she distracted them all with a big fake kidnapping!

The Gretch didn't stop there with her ill-advised tactics.

The Gretch went ahead and offended the Catholics!

Catholics Hold Rally Outside of Godless Gretchen Whitmer’s Home After She Blasphemes Holy Communion Sacrament of Catholic Church https://t.co/SSgF13PCOk pic.twitter.com/WPINA47y5M — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 19, 2024

The Catholics are mad, and so are the Whos.

The Gretch might be helping the Democrats lose.

The Grinch doesn't deserve this abuse. pic.twitter.com/ZZ6eaPsbH0 — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) October 19, 2024

The Grinch doesn't deserve this, that isn't a stretch.

At least his heart grew, unlike the Gretch.

The Dems are in trouble as you may have guessed.

But when they send out The Gretch, they're not sending their best!