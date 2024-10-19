Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the...
No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies...
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala...
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not...
Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and...
WOMP WOMP: Decision Desk HQ Forecast Now Says Presidential Race a 'Coin Toss',...
CNN Reports What's Happened to Trump's Favorability Since 2016 (MORE Panic for Harris...
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Rally Speaker Brings ALL THE CRINGE During Wisconsin Rally (YIKES!)
PLEASE Just Do SCIENCE! Nature Science Journal Whines About Season Lacking Inclusiveness
Disgusting: The 'If You Like Your Plan You Can Keep It' Ex-Prez Helps...
VIP
Narrative Setting Activated! AP Reminds Us Not Everything Will Run Perfectly on Election...
LIGHT. HER. UP! Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Doctor for Illegally Giving 'Gender...
Bill Maher Asked This Panel of Dudes for Harris Why Kamala's Losing the...

Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified

Eric V.  |  2:45 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Kammie was in Michigan to get out the vote.

She's feeling nervous, with a big lump in her throat. 

The Blue Wall is cracking, it might be too late.

If the Dems lose in Michigan it might seal their fate!

Advertisement

Gretch wants to help this campaign that's not healthy.

She knows just what to do, a cringe-worthy selfie!

She posted that selfie. She did so with pride.

But she posted that selfie with those crazy eyes.

Gretch was soon in for a real big surprise.

When X users saw it, Gretch got Seuss-ified!

The Gretch once stole Christmas and the Whos still remember.

Could it cost the Dems when the Whos vote in November?

She kept them locked down with a boot on their throat.

While her hubs went to the lake with his boat.

She wanted the Whos to forget what was happening.

So she distracted them all with a big fake kidnapping!

Recommended

HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Gretch didn't stop there with her ill-advised tactics.

The Gretch went ahead and offended the Catholics!

The Catholics are mad, and so are the Whos.

The Gretch might be helping the Democrats lose.

The Grinch doesn't deserve this, that isn't a stretch.

At least his heart grew, unlike the Gretch.

The Dems are in trouble as you may have guessed. 

But when they send out The Gretch, they're not sending their best!

Tags: CATHOLIC KAMALA HARRIS MICHIGAN 2024 ELECTION GRETCHEN WHITMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the Accidental Punchline
Doug P.
Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and Failing Schools
justmindy
WATCH: Kamala Harris Rally Speaker Brings ALL THE CRINGE During Wisconsin Rally (YIKES!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala Amy Curtis
Advertisement