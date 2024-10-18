Lay OFF the Pumpkin Spice, Honey: Salena Zito Schools Democrat Jess Piper on White Women Voters

White women rejoice! The Dirt Road Democrat herself, Jess Piper, is here to lead you to the promised land! Wives, moms, sisters alike, Jess is here to save you from the domineering oppression of the men in your life. Jess knows, unless you're a dude, competing as a female olympic boxer, that you are the weaker sex. She knows that there is no way that you could overcome your feminine inferiority and resist the toxic masculinity of your, husbands, fathers, or preachers, and just vote the way you see fit! She doesn't even believe that, without her intervention, you could ever know your vote was private. Well, not unless your men told you, and why would they ever do that?

But it's oaky. Just calm down and keep your Uggs on! You are not doomed to vote the way your men tell you. Just vote the way Jess tells you and be set free!

White women: your vote is private.



I don’t care what kind of sign your husband has put out in your yard, or what your pastor preaches on Sunday, you can vote your conscience. You can vote for your children and grandchildren.



No one will know. — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) October 16, 2024

One thing becomes abundantly clear after you stop laughing long enough to catch your breath. There is no way Jess knows any conservative women. Just ask a conservative guy. Ain't no way we're telling her how to vote. If there's a sign in the yard, trust us, she approved it, and it better not be blocking the view of her hydrangeas! Believe us when we tell you, there is no way she knows any conservative women.

But after posting this ridiculousness she was about to meet a few. Jess needed to learn and school was about to start.

The arrogance of this tweet is something

This is as condescending to white women as Obama was to Black men

It bends some folks minds that women are voting their conscience & for their children & grandchildren, they are just voting the way you are trying to shame them to do. https://t.co/8pru7qBHB6 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 17, 2024

It's so good having Selena back and she nails it here. Shame voting may work on the mindless, single issue voters on the left. The 'Vote Your Uterus' sect have been herding these leftist sheep for years. But conservative women are different. They think for themselves. They are not afraid to let their voices be heard or to express their opinions. As Jess soon found out.

Please stop infantilizing women. You’ve created this boogeyman husband who forces his wife to adhere to his every command- including voting. Women know they can vote how they want. And men aren’t monsters luring over their shoulder watching them fill in a bubble. — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) October 16, 2024

It just doesn't look like the ladies agree with Jess' assumptions about us, terrible, toxic, men. Who knew?

White Liberal women: your vote is private.



I don't care what kind of sign your friends have put into their yards, or what your LGBTQ Alliance group preaches during their weekly virtue signaling sessions, you can vote with your conscience. You can vote for your children and… — Freely Ashley (@TheFreelyAshley) October 16, 2024

When addressing liberal women it is helpful to make sure you specify which definition of woman you're using. They get confused easily.

I’m an American who will loudly and proudly state I’m voting for Trump! Racist liberals always have to insert color and gender in every conversation. Bigot. — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) October 16, 2024

This is where things get serious. Have you ever been to a youth hockey game? You learn quick that you just don't mess with hockey moms! No one knows this better than hockey dads!

Seek help. You sound loco. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 16, 2024

Sound? If it waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it's probably a crazy liberal chick!

That's how the saying goes. Right?

In any case, the seeking help was good advice. Maybe she can grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte on the way to therapy.