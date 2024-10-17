POLITICO Campaigns for Trump? Well, Not Intentionally but Still ...

Bret Baier Treats Kamala Harris Like ANY Candidate Running for President and Joe...
Eric V.  |  8:10 AM on October 17, 2024
Townhall Media

What's going on over at POLITICO? Have they been red pilled? Did they have a change of heart and jump on the Trump Train? Did they go so far to the left that they're coming back around to the right? That last one might actually be plausible. However, it's far more likely they're just so hopelessly out of touch they really, really believed Alphabet Agencies, like the EPA, fearing a Trump victory would resonate with voters.

The article continues to detail the plight of these poor, federal employees who are so fearful that fiscal responsibility may rear it's ugly head should Trump become president again ...

EPA employees are shuffling to “safer” agencies. An Interior Department worker is putting off buying a new car and poring over Project 2025. And civil servants across the government are worried they might soon get fired.

Trump, for his part, has made no secret of his intentions. 

This is the very swamp he wants to drain. 

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to “demolish the deep state.” His running mate, Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance, has said Trump ought to fire “every civil servant in the administrative state.” It’s not just campaign-trail bluster. In the waning days of his first administration, Trump sought to make it easier to fire federal employees — a move that was quickly reversed by the Biden administration.

 Demolish the deep state! Sounds like a great idea. Right?

That it was. Try as they might, POLITICO not only failed to fabricate sympathy for the denizens of the swamp, they inadvertently dedicated an entire article detailing why Trump should win. Good on them. 

Even if they didn't mean it.

It's true. One can earn a decent, honest, living coding. A lot more so than what some these government stooges are doing now. These agencies suck in tax dollars like a vortex and then spend that money like, well, drunken Democrats!

Will it end with a Trump victory? Hope does spring eternal. Now that Politico is, unwittingly as it may be, campaigning for him. Anything is possible!

We couldn't agree more! Well done POLITICO!

Well done indeed.

