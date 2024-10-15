OOPSIE! Kamala's Spokesman's Attempt to Downplay TENSIONS with Biden Only Makes Things Loo...
BOO and YAH! The Keystone State Could Very Well Bring the Blue Wall Tumbling Down

Eric V.  |  9:50 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By all accounts, it's been a very bad, no good, terrible week for the Kamala Harris Campaign. She's giving up more ground than the Rutgers defense gave to Wisconsin on Saturday! That game wasn't pretty and the same can be said for the ground game of the Harris campaign. She is polling poorly with black voters, hispanic voters, and even white women. All demographics she needs if she has a chance to win in November. 

For his part, Donald Trump is gaining momentum. He may not outright win the black, hispanic, or even the white woman vote but he could get just enough support from each group to swing this election. He held a rally in Oaks, PA and not even Terry Morgan of ABC News could deny the momentum Trump is building.

Watch:

Pennsylvania may, very well, be the key to winning this election. The Keystone, if you will. The Democrats need the 'Blue Wall' to hold and that wall has cracks. That being said, it's too close for either party to feel comfortable in Pennsylvania. 

Twitchy favorite Scott Presler knows what's at stake and continues to work hard to deliver Pennsylvania, and the election, to Trump:

Can he do it? That remains to be seen. 

But he believes he can and he's not alone.

Does Scott have a future in the administration or maybe the RNC? 

Who knows what the future holds but right now he's hyper-focused on the job at hand.

He's putting in the work and it's not going unnoticed.

Something has changed in Pennsylvania. Not even, left leaning, ABC can deny it. The race is in the home stretch, it's going to be a photo finish.  If Trump, and surrogates, like Scott Presler can win there then WE all might just see the Blue Wall come tumbling down!

