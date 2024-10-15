BOO and YAH! The Keystone State Could Very Well Bring the Blue Wall Tumbling Down

By all accounts, it's been a very bad, no good, terrible week for the Kamala Harris Campaign. She's giving up more ground than the Rutgers defense gave to Wisconsin on Saturday! That game wasn't pretty and the same can be said for the ground game of the Harris campaign. She is polling poorly with black voters, hispanic voters, and even white women. All demographics she needs if she has a chance to win in November.

For his part, Donald Trump is gaining momentum. He may not outright win the black, hispanic, or even the white woman vote but he could get just enough support from each group to swing this election. He held a rally in Oaks, PA and not even Terry Morgan of ABC News could deny the momentum Trump is building.

Vice Pres. Harris and former Pres. Trump continue to narrow in on key battleground states with Election Day just 22 days from now.



ABC News' @TerryMoran joins us from Oaks, PA where Trump is expected to speak at a town hall.https://t.co/Yxz1WsW8Zw pic.twitter.com/Q3PZNIRJDQ — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 14, 2024

Pennsylvania may, very well, be the key to winning this election. The Keystone, if you will. The Democrats need the 'Blue Wall' to hold and that wall has cracks. That being said, it's too close for either party to feel comfortable in Pennsylvania.

Twitchy favorite Scott Presler knows what's at stake and continues to work hard to deliver Pennsylvania, and the election, to Trump:

Since 2020,



We flipped Beaver County 🔵🔜🔴.

We flipped Luzerne County 🔵🔜🔴.

We flipped Bucks County 🔵🔜🔴.



Let’s deliver Pennsylvania for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/LJxjonDeqO — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 14, 2024

Can he do it? That remains to be seen.

But he believes he can and he's not alone.

If Trump wins Pennsylvania there is no doubt Scott was the reason for that. I hope Trump gives him a role in the administration. — BiffBifford™ 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) October 14, 2024

Does Scott have a future in the administration or maybe the RNC?

Who knows what the future holds but right now he's hyper-focused on the job at hand.

My enthusiasm is unbridled.



My patriotism is unwavering.



I promise to do everything within my power to deliver Pennsylvania for Donald Trump. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 14, 2024

He's putting in the work and it's not going unnoticed.

Stellar work Scott! You've reset the bar. Well done. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 14, 2024

Something has changed in Pennsylvania. Not even, left leaning, ABC can deny it. The race is in the home stretch, it's going to be a photo finish. If Trump, and surrogates, like Scott Presler can win there then WE all might just see the Blue Wall come tumbling down!