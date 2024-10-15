One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda and The View In 1 Fail Swoop

Kamala Harris took to the stage at a campaign stop in Erie, PA and almost immediately put the desperation of her campaign on full display. She's in trouble and she knows it, especially with polls showing Donald Trump poised to do better with black voters (especially black males) than any Republican in decades. The Harris campaign is in panic mode. What does a candidate do when they are desperate? Sadly, they pander, and OH BOY, did she pander in Erie! We covered it here.

Advertisement

If she loses black males, to the extent the polls suggest, she's toast.

So if you're a black male Kammie has something for you! Need some cash for a new house, a new business, a baby. She's got you! There will be Kammie Cash headed your way! She's thrown in legalized weed and a few other low brow promises. This was followed by some fear-porn rambling about all the horrible things that will happen if the other guy wins. Yadda, yada, the most important election of our lifetime, yada, yada. You get the picture and that picture doesn't bode well for Harris.

As you might imagine, this created some backlash. So, as if on queue, The View's Sonny Hostin jumped in to help. Well, the assumption was that she was trying to help. At least there was an attempt, right?

Sonny Hostin calls Black men who vote for Trump “ridiculous, crazy Black men”…. yeah because insulting Black men for their choices is definitely the way to change their mind right? 🤔 @sunny pic.twitter.com/LPczDedywH — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) October 14, 2024

Black men that would dare vote for Trump are both ridiculous and crazy! Did she believe that was going to resonate with black men who just happen be Trump Supporters? Well if Sonny had any doubt, or was harboring any hope, that her moronic statement would be well received, Zeek Harkham put those thoughts to rest ... BIG TIME!

Dear Kamala Harris,



I’m one of those “ridiculous and crazy” Black men who is voting for Trump.



I don’t smoke weed.



I don’t need your $20,000.



I paid my student loans off years ago.



I’m not a criminal.



However,



I’m a father of a girl and I don’t want a man in a locker room… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 15, 2024

Zeek responded directly to Kamala but it's clever enough to include Sonny's demeaning comment to emphasize his point.

Here's the full context of his response.

Dear Kamala Harris, I’m one of those “ridiculous and crazy” Black men who is voting for Trump. I don’t smoke weed. I don’t need your $20,000. I paid my student loans off years ago. I’m not a criminal. However, I’m a father of a girl and I don’t want a man in a locker room with her. I also don’t want her competing against men. I don’t want illegal immigrants attacking me or my family. I want my retirement secure. I want my cops supported so they can do their jobs. Maybe instead of pandering to stereotypes about Black men, you can just be authentic for all Americans if you still remember what that is. Trump, like him or not, is authentic. Hugs, because maybe if you’d been hugged more, you wouldn’t be so shallow, condescending, and fake, and I’m not a hugger…Zeek

BOOM! BIG BOOM! YUGE! ALL THE BOOM!

Advertisement

The thought that a man, any man, of any background, who is willing to work hard, can not possibly get a head in AMERICA without hand outs and hand holding from the federal government is a thought that is, within itself, ridiculous and crazy!

My brother Zeek dropping facts! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 15, 2024

Facts indeed!

It's a shame that the political class and their lap dog lackeys, like Sonny, just don't seem to get it.

You threw in a hug at the end.

You're respectful.



And... As a single father to a girl, I'm 100% on board with you. — Empty Queue (@The_Empty_Queue) October 15, 2024

We should all be 100% with him on this.

The way things are going right now, Kamala may be needing that hug very soon.