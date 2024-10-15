VIP
CNN: Kamala Harris Said She Might Prosecute Oil Companies for Climate Change
VIP
Joe Biden's Cognitive Health Is a Beam in the Left's Eye
Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar
Opportunity Economy: Walgreens to Close 1,200 Locations, Saying 25 Percent of Stores Are...
Michigan Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is Top Killer of ‘Children Under 21’
Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in...
Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)
‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Say It Ain’t SNOW! Bath and Body Works Pulls Candle Due to Complaints...
Sam Stein Lauds Kamala Harris for Going on Fox News While Trump ‘Sticks...
Mark Your Calendars 'Cause Cenk Uygur Said Something About Media Coverage of Kamala...
Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered...
On the Ground in Pennsylvania: The Most Important Battleground State (Sponsored)

One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda and The View In 1 Fail Swoop

Eric V.  |  7:50 PM on October 15, 2024
Grok AI

Kamala Harris took to the stage at a campaign stop in Erie, PA and almost immediately put the desperation of her campaign on full display. She's in trouble and she knows it, especially with polls showing Donald Trump poised to do better with black voters (especially black males) than any Republican in decades. The Harris campaign is in panic mode. What does a candidate do when they are desperate? Sadly, they pander, and OH BOY, did she pander in Erie!  We covered it here. 

Advertisement

If she loses black males, to the extent the polls suggest, she's toast. 

So if you're a black male Kammie has something for you! Need some cash for a new house, a new business, a baby. She's got you! There will be Kammie Cash headed your way! She's thrown in legalized weed and a few other low brow promises. This was followed by some fear-porn rambling about all the horrible things that will happen if the other guy wins. Yadda, yada, the most important election of our lifetime, yada, yada. You get the picture and that picture doesn't bode well for Harris.

As you might imagine, this created some backlash. So, as if on queue, The View's Sonny Hostin jumped in to help. Well, the assumption was that she was trying to help. At least there was an attempt, right?

Black men that would dare vote for Trump are both ridiculous and crazy! Did she believe that was going to resonate with black men who just happen be Trump Supporters? Well if Sonny had any doubt, or was harboring any hope, that her moronic statement would be well received, Zeek Harkham put those thoughts to rest ... BIG TIME!

Recommended

‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Zeek responded directly to Kamala but it's clever enough to include Sonny's demeaning comment to emphasize his point. 

Here's the full context of his response.

Dear Kamala Harris, I’m one of those “ridiculous and crazy” Black men who is voting for Trump. I don’t smoke weed. I don’t need your $20,000. I paid my student loans off years ago. I’m not a criminal. However, I’m a father of a girl and I don’t want a man in a locker room with her. I also don’t want her competing against men. I don’t want illegal immigrants attacking me or my family. I want my retirement secure. I want my cops supported so they can do their jobs. Maybe instead of pandering to stereotypes about Black men, you can just be authentic for all Americans if you still remember what that is. Trump, like him or not, is authentic. Hugs, because maybe if you’d been hugged more, you wouldn’t be so shallow, condescending, and fake, and I’m not a hugger…Zeek

BOOM! BIG BOOM! YUGE! ALL THE BOOM!

Advertisement

The thought that a man, any man, of any background, who is willing to work hard, can not possibly get a head in AMERICA without hand outs and hand holding from the federal government is a thought that is, within itself, ridiculous and crazy! 

Facts indeed! 

It's a shame that the political class and their lap dog lackeys, like Sonny, just don't seem to get it.

We should all be 100% with him on this. 

The way things are going right now, Kamala may be needing that hug very soon.

Tags: ABC DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA THE VIEW 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Aaron Walker
Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar
Warren Squire
Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in WOMEN'S Billiards Semi-Final
Amy Curtis
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Opportunity Economy: Walgreens to Close 1,200 Locations, Saying 25 Percent of Stores Are Unprofitable
Amy Curtis
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy Aaron Walker
Advertisement