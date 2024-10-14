LET THEM FIGHT! Growing Tensions Between Biden and Team Harris Spell T-R-O-U-B-L-E ... for Kamala

Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
Eric V.  |  11:00 AM on October 14, 2024
meme

With Election Day drawing near and a race that seems closer every day (especially in swing states), now is the time Democrats always seem to pull together. A time when, in years past, a blue-haired environmentalist would stand shoulder to shoulder with a Carhartt-clad union worker. Where Progressives and Blue Dogs put aside any differences and deal with their issues until after they have secured the big win for the home team. 

But not this year. 

This year has been different. From all angles, the Democratic machine has been sputtering. The Teamsters have officially declined to endorse a candidate after their rank and file members overwhelmingly supported Trump. The IAFF, who were the first national union to endorse Joe Biden, have also declined to endorse Harris and will be sitting this one out. The FOP has gone a step further and endorsed Trump. Beyond labor unions, leftist groups like the Free Palestine movement have threatened to stay home on Election Day if this Administration doesn't separate themselves (and the country) from Israel. Democrats just can't seem to get everyone under that 'Big Tent' to just embrace the joy, sing Kumbaya, and send 'The Donald' packing. 

To make matters worse, it seems Biden himself (remember Kamala, and all her MSM lap dogs telling us what a heroic patriot Joe was for stepping aside after his debate meltdown. Or was it sundown?) is none too pleased with the way things went down and is, not so supplely, throwing a wrench into that big Democratic campaign machine. 

Axios recently reported on the staff members of the Harris campaign and the Biden White House just flat-out refusing to play nice. 

Who's laughing? We're not laughing! This is serious stuff! Okay, you got us, we may have chuckled a little when we read the article. There's enough butt-hurt going on here to give Preparation H the best 4th quarter sales than they have had in years! It seems Dark Brandon is strategically stealing the spotlight from Kammie very intentionally. Reminding everyone that HE is still the President while SHE is desperately attempting to look presidential.

See! Butt-hurt.....

Some on the Harris team say that top WH aides aren't sufficiently coordinating Biden's messaging and schedule to align with what's best for the VP's campaign.

The whining just goes on and on. From Biden showing up at a White House Press Briefing just before a Harris Campaign event to Joe confirming that he had already spoken to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about Hurricane response just after Kamala had tried to publicly scold the Governor for refusing to talk to her. It seems that Joe is cutting Kammie off at the knees at every opportunity. Maybe, just maybe, Joe has decided that if he's going down, she's going with him? 

Joe's way of taking 10% (of the vote) with the Big Guy.

AHHHH ... Dr. Jill, the wild card! You know she is the Queen of butt-hurt at this point. There is nothing in the world she likes better than being the First Lady. It makes sense that she would be pulling the strings to undermine those that are taking it away from her!

Hilarious! Maybe we should go get some of that Preparation H before the Harris staffers buy it all up!

Wait ... 

