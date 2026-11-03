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Dana Perino Drops El-Sayed Cheerleader Jessica Tarlov's Excuses for Dems Bashing Haley Stevens

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 03, 2026 9:43 PM
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Dana Perino Drops El-Sayed Cheerleader Jessica Tarlov's Excuses for Dems Bashing Haley Stevens
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We're in the midst of the midterm election results coming in, and one of the most prominent races is the race for the Senate seat in Michigan. 

A call hasn't been made yet, but the Democrats are still furious at Haley Stevens for making a last-minute endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers. 

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A notable clip of Jessica Tarlov being confronted by Dana Perino on Fox News is making the rounds, and here it is: 

The Democrats might spend a while spiking the ball after some midterm races but in the long term we'll see how things play out. 

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Bingo.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DANA PERINO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JESSICA TARLOV | MICHIGAN

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