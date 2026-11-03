Dana Perino Drops El-Sayed Cheerleader Jessica Tarlov's Excuses for Dems Bashing Haley Stevens

We're in the midst of the midterm election results coming in, and one of the most prominent races is the race for the Senate seat in Michigan.

A call hasn't been made yet, but the Democrats are still furious at Haley Stevens for making a last-minute endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers.

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A notable clip of Jessica Tarlov being confronted by Dana Perino on Fox News is making the rounds, and here it is:

Tonight, @danaperino—who normally bends over backward to stay accommodating—finally had enough of @jessicatarlov’s excuses for how Democrats treated Haley Stevens after the Rogers endorsement. The words matter, but Dana’s total exasperation and the way she kept circling back to the actual record and the church snub are what make it. Glad she didn’t let it go unchallenged. — Trisha Posner (@trishaposner) November 3, 2026

The Democrats might spend a while spiking the ball after some midterm races but in the long term we'll see how things play out.

Dana was appropriately on point — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 4, 2026

@trishaposner @DanaPerino @JessicaTarlov I think I might have to use this priceless Dana “you have got to be kidding” expression for moments when somebody says something particularly stupid https://t.co/1eAtAeJ568 — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) November 4, 2026

@trishaposner @DanaPerino @JessicaTarlov https://t.co/CPKrHIY97K — MICHAEL JASKOLSKI (@MichaelJ5453) November 4, 2026

There is no doubt both sides would be infuriated with a last minute endorsement to another party. But what Dana points out is that much of the attack on Haley Stevens was around her being a woman, “emotionally unhinged,” “not well,” “mentally unstable,” it was infuriating to watch the attack become so personal immediately. — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) November 4, 2026

Bingo.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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