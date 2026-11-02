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Scott Presler Says This Post on Why AZ Polling Places Suddenly Closed Is Why He Pushed Early Voting

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 02, 2026 1:32 PM
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Scott Presler Says This Post on Why AZ Polling Places Suddenly Closed Is Why He Pushed Early Voting
Sarah D.

The midterm elections are tomorrow, but early voting has been going on for quite a while now.

However, the Maricopa County Elections account just posted something that might be a sign of things to come in some areas on Election Day. We've seen this movie before:

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Nothing to see here!

Scott Presler used that as a reminder: 

We most likely haven't seen the last of this kind of thing. 

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Can some bursting water pipes be far behind?

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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