Scott Presler Says This Post on Why AZ Polling Places Suddenly Closed Is Why He Pushed Early Voting

The midterm elections are tomorrow, but early voting has been going on for quite a while now.

However, the Maricopa County Elections account just posted something that might be a sign of things to come in some areas on Election Day. We've seen this movie before:

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Due to power related issues, the Vote Centers located at Paradise Community College and Sunset Canyon School are temporarily closed. Please visit https://t.co/2Hs9CznUMi to find a nearby voting location. https://t.co/MdJ8rxNEix — Maricopa County Elections (@MaricopaVote) November 2, 2026

Nothing to see here!

Scott Presler used that as a reminder:

@MaricopaVote So, when people attack me for pushing early voting, this is exactly what I’m talking about. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 2, 2026

We most likely haven't seen the last of this kind of thing.

Here we go. Maricopa up to shenanigans already. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) November 2, 2026

A vote center in a Republican stronghold of Maricopa is closed due to "power related issues." https://t.co/x3mZBAy3AR will get you information on where you can cast your ballot. Do not be deterred. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 2, 2026

What are the chances that there are going to be mass power outages all over the US tomorrow on election day? It’s all so obvious. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 2, 2026

Place your bets!

@MaricopaVote Every year, you guys somehow manage to have a catastrophic failure that only impacts Republican areas. This is statistically impossible. https://t.co/v7UbQw1ZSu — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 2, 2026

Can some bursting water pipes be far behind?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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