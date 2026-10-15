'Care to Revisit?' 2010 High-Speed Rail Promise From L.A. Mayor Bass Is Aging Worse by the Day

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hopes to be reelected next month, but reminders of just how bad her tenure has been keep getting in the way.

Yesterday we told you about how Bass' attempted brag about bringing down homelessness in the city backfired big time, and next up is her promise about high-speed rail.

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According to Bass back in 2010, the L.A. to San Francisco line was completed six years ago.

Today's High Speed rail announcement is big big news! 1st up, Anaheim to LA. LA to San Fran by 2020. WH Factsheet- http://bit.ly/dijetF — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 28, 2010

Really? And how's that going?

LOL - 2010. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 14, 2026

@MayorOfLA Hey Bass! Care to revisit? — Pat Riot (@tbombsmnusa76) October 15, 2026

@MayorOfLA This didn't age well, did it? It's a miracle LA survived you being mayor. — One Lane Highway (@OneLaneHwy) October 14, 2026

This banger from 2010 — CheckerOH (@CheckerOH) October 14, 2026

There's still no train, but that didn't stop them from spending money on... something. Where did it go?

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