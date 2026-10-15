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'Care to Revisit?' 2010 High-Speed Rail Promise From L.A. Mayor Bass Is Aging Worse by the Day

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 15, 2026 10:32 AM
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'Care to Revisit?' 2010 High-Speed Rail Promise From L.A. Mayor Bass Is Aging Worse by the Day
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hopes to be reelected next month, but reminders of just how bad her tenure has been keep getting in the way. 

Yesterday we told you about how Bass' attempted brag about bringing down homelessness in the city backfired big time, and next up is her promise about high-speed rail. 

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According to Bass back in 2010, the L.A. to San Francisco line was completed six years ago.

Really? And how's that going?

There's still no train, but that didn't stop them from spending money on... something. Where did it go?

*****

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HOMELESSNESS | KAREN BASS | LOS ANGELES

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