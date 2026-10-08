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Reports About DOJ and Cassidy Hutchinson Make This Jake Tapper Flashback Interview Age Even Worse

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 08, 2026 4:45 PM
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Reports About DOJ and Cassidy Hutchinson Make This Jake Tapper Flashback Interview Age Even Worse

We're hearing reports that the Justice Department is considering seeking a federal criminal indictment of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

You probably remember Hutchinson best as the person who testified that she heard President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo on January 6, 2021, thus providing the Democrats and media with yet another BS narrative that they occasionally still bring up. It was a claim the driver contradicted:

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The driver of former President Trump’s car on Jan. 6 disputed bombshell testimony that he tried to take control of the car, even as the witness affirmed the former president’s insistence in joining his supporters at the Capitol. 

The detail, released as part of a broader report from House Republicans that minimizes Trump’s role in the destruction that day, takes aim at star witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the now-disbanded Jan. 6 committee. 

Hutchinson told the public she heard Trump had “lunged” for the steering wheel following his speech near the White House in an apparent effort to veer toward the Capitol, a story that was relayed to her by others.

“[President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all,” the unnamed driver told the committee’s investigators.

The January 6 Committee was a kangaroo court sham and that becomes clearer with every passing year, and perhaps yet another person is about to find out that "no one is above the law." 

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We'll see where all this goes.

Here's a great "the walls are closing in on Trump" flashback from @mazemoore that has aged poorly. The irony of how the tables have turned is quite thick. Watch: 

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Yet another example of the TDS crowd's claims turning out to be 100 percent pure backfired projection. 

Stalin would have been proud of how the Dems and useful idiot Republicans handled that committee. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | JANUARY 6

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