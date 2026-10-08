Reports About DOJ and Cassidy Hutchinson Make This Jake Tapper Flashback Interview Age Even Worse

We're hearing reports that the Justice Department is considering seeking a federal criminal indictment of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

You probably remember Hutchinson best as the person who testified that she heard President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo on January 6, 2021, thus providing the Democrats and media with yet another BS narrative that they occasionally still bring up. It was a claim the driver contradicted:

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The driver of former President Trump’s car on Jan. 6 disputed bombshell testimony that he tried to take control of the car, even as the witness affirmed the former president’s insistence in joining his supporters at the Capitol. The detail, released as part of a broader report from House Republicans that minimizes Trump’s role in the destruction that day, takes aim at star witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the now-disbanded Jan. 6 committee. Hutchinson told the public she heard Trump had “lunged” for the steering wheel following his speech near the White House in an apparent effort to veer toward the Capitol, a story that was relayed to her by others. “[President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all,” the unnamed driver told the committee’s investigators.

The January 6 Committee was a kangaroo court sham and that becomes clearer with every passing year, and perhaps yet another person is about to find out that "no one is above the law."

BREAKING: MS NOW confirms. The Trump Justice Department is seeking a federal criminal indictment of ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on charges of lying to Congress about Trump's actions on Jan. 6. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2026

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: There have always been serious questions about her account/timeline of events. If there is a criminal indictment, it may call for "disgorgement of profits" from her the sale of her book Enough. The NEW YORK Times #1 chronicled Hutchinson's account of the Trump White House final days + Jan 6 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 8, 2026

News: DOJ is seeking a federal criminal indictment of former WH aide Cassidy Hutchinson on charges of lying to Congress in her Jan. 6 testimony DOJ's Civil Rights Division brought evidence to a federal grand jury on Tuesday and is expected to present more evidence and additional witnesses later this month, per sources familiar with the plans. Hutchinson has not been subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury, per the sources MORE to come on this news from me and @bresreports in @PunchbowlNews Midday. Text subscribers got it first — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) October 8, 2026

We'll see where all this goes.

@kylegriffin1 @ProfMJCleveland She made the whole thing up with the assistance of the J6 committee. Let’s see if she sings to save her own Ass! — Shane Philip (@Texas_Pundit) October 8, 2026

Here's a great "the walls are closing in on Trump" flashback from @mazemoore that has aged poorly. The irony of how the tables have turned is quite thick. Watch:

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Hey Jake, remember when you thought that Cassidy Hutchinson's ridiculous testimony might put Trump in prison? That was awesome. https://t.co/YYWa6UKCPj — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2026

Yet another example of the TDS crowd's claims turning out to be 100 percent pure backfired projection.

@mazemoore If she is prosecuted and loses or pleads, all her money from her book will be forfeited. Just like John Bolton. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) October 8, 2026

@mazemoore And this whole debacle was actually just a smokescreen for the Jamie Raskin/Liz Cheney affair?! 🤢 — Bea (@BeMo66) October 8, 2026

Stalin would have been proud of how the Dems and useful idiot Republicans handled that committee.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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