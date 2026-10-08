DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Brian Stelter Trips Over Biden While Explaining What the WH Media Lawsuit Against Trump Is All About

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 08, 2026 1:24 PM
Advertisement
Brian Stelter Trips Over Biden While Explaining What the WH Media Lawsuit Against Trump Is All About
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Three media outlets — CNN, Politico and MS NOW — still have access to the White House while the issue of Trump's ban plays out in court.

A federal judge briefly extended CNN, MS Now, and Politico’s access to the White House while he considers a longer-term ruling on President Donald Trump’s press ban.

The Justice Department argued Thursday that Trump previously put “CNN on notice” with his complaints about “fake news,” adding: “Trump doesn’t mind negative press stories if he deserves them.”

Advertisement

Brian Stelter tried to explain what the media's lawsuit is all about. When reading the following post, try not to remember what happened when Biden was in the White House so you don't laugh out loud. 

The amount of "forget about all the stuff you clearly saw the previous administration do with the media's blessing" we're expected to do in order to take this seriously is off the charts.

Just imagine!

Wait, no need to use your imagination. 

Recommended
Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids Brett T. ‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter Just Mindy
Advertisement

But that was "D"ifferent!

The White House press operates under the umbrella of "Trump bad" so the likelihood they consider any other possibilities is quite low. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | POLITICO | WHITE HOUSE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Brett T.
‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

Just Mindy
NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos