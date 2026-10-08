Brian Stelter Trips Over Biden While Explaining What the WH Media Lawsuit Against Trump Is All About

Three media outlets — CNN, Politico and MS NOW — still have access to the White House while the issue of Trump's ban plays out in court.

A federal judge briefly extended CNN, MS Now, and Politico’s access to the White House while he considers a longer-term ruling on President Donald Trump’s press ban. The Justice Department argued Thursday that Trump previously put “CNN on notice” with his complaints about “fake news,” adding: “Trump doesn’t mind negative press stories if he deserves them.”

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Brian Stelter tried to explain what the media's lawsuit is all about. When reading the following post, try not to remember what happened when Biden was in the White House so you don't laugh out loud.

This case is much bigger than a White House access fight involving three plaintiffs: It’s about the president trying to pick and choose who can ask him questions, document his presidency and hold him accountable. https://t.co/YivdJvkaB1 https://t.co/G327JgtMo6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 8, 2026

The amount of "forget about all the stuff you clearly saw the previous administration do with the media's blessing" we're expected to do in order to take this seriously is off the charts.

Next thing you know it, Trump will be asking for the journos to provide their questions in advance 😤 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 8, 2026

Just imagine!

Wait, no need to use your imagination.

Can you imagine? https://t.co/PbevSXfCz5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 8, 2026

@brianstelter Please...tell us more, Brian... https://t.co/EYrjV5rciJ — PoliticalOrdure (@PoliticalOrdure) October 8, 2026

But that was "D"ifferent!

Once again I’m begging you guys to think of the possibility that the president has first amendment rights too The first amendment, not to mention separation of powers, does not allow the courts to order him to talk to any specific person. Yes you might get a crazy lower court judge to say otherwise, but I assure you the Supreme Court will not allow that type of shít to go on — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 8, 2026

The White House press operates under the umbrella of "Trump bad" so the likelihood they consider any other possibilities is quite low.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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