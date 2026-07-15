Sen. Blumenthal Continued to Insist There's No Evidence of Jack Smith Wrongdoing After CNN Provided Some

Former special counsel Jack Smith's politically-motivated investigations continue to unravel, and we'll start with this reminder about what he testified fairly recently in regards to requesting records involving members of Congress.

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Jack Smith explicitly denied under oath during his House Judiciary deposition last December that he reviewed text messages from members of Congress:



Q: "Did the records that you requested from the Member of Congress include the content of text messages?"



Smith: "No." https://t.co/XLb9lyFXSP pic.twitter.com/jBDSAYYQzD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2026

You might not be surprised to discover that what Smith testified might not have been entirely accurate, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley's office.

I received records frm DOJ confirming Jack Smith's investigative team reviewed the contents of text msgs sent by 44 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS Im 1 of the 44



Im alerting my colleagues who were impacted and will release the records w Sen Johnson so American ppl can see the evidence — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 14, 2026

That brings us to another episode of "when a Democrat has even lost CNN."

After the host pointed out some of the evidence of wrongdoing that has come to light, Sen. Richard Blumenthal put on a blindfold and just kept doing his thing. Blumenthal's "thing" is, of course, lying. Watch:

CNN: Jack Smith had accessed communications from dozens of lawmakers, do you have questions about the emails and texts he accessed?



BLUMENTHAL: "There's no real evidence of wrongdoing"



CNN: "Why do you think there's no evidence of wrongdoing?"



BLUMENTHAL: Uh pic.twitter.com/5CxCcplBnF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2026

Blumenthal didn't think there was any wrongdoing because the wrongdoing that was being done was the kind of wrongdoing the Democrats approved of.

He's a seasoned slimeball and accomplished liar and even he had a difficult time spinning that. — Shawn Moore (@ShawnMo44112264) July 15, 2026

Democrats like @SenBlumenthal are always so taken aback whenever anyone on @CNN momentarily slips and poses as an actual journalist. Hilarious. https://t.co/tiLrIIDbYP — ⚡️David Blackmon⚡️ (@EnergyAbsurdity) July 15, 2026

Blumenthal did seem a bit taken aback when being confronted with just a little bit of actual journalism.

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