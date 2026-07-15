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Sen. Blumenthal Continued to Insist There's No Evidence of Jack Smith Wrongdoing After CNN Provided Some

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on July 15, 2026
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Former special counsel Jack Smith's politically-motivated investigations continue to unravel, and we'll start with this reminder about what he testified fairly recently in regards to requesting records involving members of Congress

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You might not be surprised to discover that what Smith testified might not have been entirely accurate, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley's office. 

That brings us to another episode of "when a Democrat has even lost CNN."

After the host pointed out some of the evidence of wrongdoing that has come to light, Sen. Richard Blumenthal put on a blindfold and just kept doing his thing. Blumenthal's "thing" is, of course, lying. Watch: 

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Blumenthal didn't think there was any wrongdoing because the wrongdoing that was being done was the kind of wrongdoing the Democrats approved of. 

Blumenthal did seem a bit taken aback when being confronted with just a little bit of actual journalism. 

*****

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