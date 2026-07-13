Bernie Sanders Rake Stomps During His Lecture About Which Side Doesn't 'Believe in Democracy'

Senator Bernie Sanders is an independent but he aligns himself with the Democrats, including his support for Graham Platner in Maine. Platner is one of Bernie's fellow travelers from the DSA who entered the Senate primary as a Democrat, and you know what happened next.

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That's just one reason this post from Sanders' account is the usual projection and lack of self-awareness.

It’s not complicated. Trump doesn’t believe in democracy.



He hates democratic Europe and loves the oligarchic dictatorships in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.



He wants to stifle dissent in the media and arrest his opponents.



ALL Americans must unify against authoritarianism. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 12, 2026

We'll start here.

You own three houses, fly private jets and stay at 5 Star European hotels. STFU. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 12, 2026

The funniest part of Sanders being a millionaire is that, according to him, he made most of that money by writing and selling books blasting capitalism.

Also, considering fairly recent events, the side that "doesn't believe in democracy" is much closer to home:

The voters selected Biden, democrats removed him.



The voters selected Planter, Democrats removed him. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 13, 2026

Hey Bernie, the "threat to democracy" call is coming from inside the Left's house.

This is rich. A socialist who spent his honeymoon in the USSR and who’s propagandized for Fidel Castro’s policies, claims that Trump, who won both the popular and electoral vote in 2024, doesn’t believe in democracy.

Sell it in Tehran, Bernie! https://t.co/LXr4FafkPh — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 12, 2026

The Democrats did anything and everything they could think of in order to either throw Trump in jail or make sure he wasn't on the ballot in 2024, so the "arrest his opponents" part is just more projection coming from Sanders' side of the aisle.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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