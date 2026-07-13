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NYC-DSA Co-Chair's Open Borders Psychobabble Collides With Reality

Bernie Sanders Rake Stomps During His Lecture About Which Side Doesn't 'Believe in Democracy'

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on July 13, 2026
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Senator Bernie Sanders is an independent but he aligns himself with the Democrats, including his support for Graham Platner in Maine. Platner is one of Bernie's fellow travelers from the DSA who entered the Senate primary as a Democrat, and you know what happened next. 

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That's just one reason this post from Sanders' account is the usual projection and lack of self-awareness. 

We'll start here. 

The funniest part of Sanders being a millionaire is that, according to him, he made most of that money by writing and selling books blasting capitalism. 

Also, considering fairly recent events, the side that "doesn't believe in democracy" is much closer to home: 

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Hey Bernie, the "threat to democracy" call is coming from inside the Left's house. 

The Democrats did anything and everything they could think of in order to either throw Trump in jail or make sure he wasn't on the ballot in 2024, so the "arrest his opponents" part is just more projection coming from Sanders' side of the aisle. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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