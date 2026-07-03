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Bill Maher Tells JD Vance He'd Need Subpoena Power in Order to Get Mamdani and AOC on His Show

Doug P. | 6:00 PM on July 03, 2026
Meme

Bill Maher's a liberal but at least he's one of the few hosts who will challenge any lefty who comes on his show when it's necessary. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom found that out the hard way a couple of months ago: 

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He's onto you, Gavin!

Conservatives will also go on Maher's program, including JD Vance. Maher told the VP that he'd also like to interview Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani, but for some reason they won't come on:

We're pretty sure we know why that is.

Funny how that works. 

*****

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