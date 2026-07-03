Bill Maher Tells JD Vance He'd Need Subpoena Power in Order to Get Mamdani and AOC on His Show

Bill Maher's a liberal but at least he's one of the few hosts who will challenge any lefty who comes on his show when it's necessary.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom found that out the hard way a couple of months ago:

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Bill Maher just brought up some of Gavin Newsom’s biggest failures right to his face — including California’s DISASTROUS high-speed rail project, to which Maher said:



“I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go!”



Newsom wasn’t expecting it and he was CRUSHED the… pic.twitter.com/WrlOEDlfwv — Overton (@overton_news) May 2, 2026

He's onto you, Gavin!

Conservatives will also go on Maher's program, including JD Vance. Maher told the VP that he'd also like to interview Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani, but for some reason they won't come on:

I would love to have @AOC and @ZohranKMamdani on the show, but I can't subpoena the guests. pic.twitter.com/emoyqOCPml — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 3, 2026

We're pretty sure we know why that is.

Interesting how progressive politicians can never take criticism from the Left https://t.co/FYNAcoG6Cm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 3, 2026

Funny how that works.

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