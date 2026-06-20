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Karoline Leavitt Spots More Reasons 'the Liberal Media Is Truly Deranged' (Algae-Gate Alert!)

Doug P. | 3:36 PM on June 20, 2026
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The number of White House "pool" reporters has dramatically increased over the last several days, mostly because of certain media outlets sending in people to help the TDS crowd root against the successful cleanup of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. There are also pro-algae demonstrators (just when you thought things couldn't get more insane).

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We're gonna need a bigger straitjacket. 

Meanwhile, the MSM's doing their thing. 

Karoline Leavitt spotted a post that puts the media's insane "priorities" into a pitiful nutshell: 

"Journalism" has been irreparably damaged in the Trump era, and it wasn't in that great of shape to begin with. But here we are: 

We might be able to throw the documents about Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 that Tulsi Gabbard dropped yesterday into that mix. The media will get on that as soon as Algae-Gate is over. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water (and reflecting pool narratives) for the Democrats? 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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