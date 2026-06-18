Hunter Biden Pivots to a Career in Comedy by Telling Joe Rogan Why the WH UFC Fight Was So Offensive

We're not sure what's going on with Hunter Biden these days now that his father is no longer in the White House. Perhaps the art market suddenly got lighter for some reason, but his social media presence has certainly intensified.

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While some have speculated that Biden might be eyeing a political office, for now, based on posts like the one below, we can only surmise that he's pondering a career in comedy:

Hunter Biden lecturing on ethics.



Incredible. https://t.co/CDH6cKc6vg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 18, 2026

Incredible indeed. Biden took a "what would the Founding Fathers have thought of this" approach in criticizing the Freedom 250 event outside the White House:

Dear Joe,

I wish I could sit down with you face to face and explain why so many of us were offended by the UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House.

For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights. The brand you and Dana have built is a bona fide… pic.twitter.com/cf47rjMops — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 18, 2026

First off, we can't help but wonder what the Founders would have thought of this:

I get it. The lawn is sacred https://t.co/c3GETBdSqm pic.twitter.com/zkUUPt8NU5 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 18, 2026

“My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred.” lol, LMAO even pic.twitter.com/Yx40XhHzpc — KD6-3.7 (@bkp6908) June 18, 2026

About those “sacred spaces” r you are so upset about, what was your opinion at the time on this spectacle? pic.twitter.com/IDJGJkJukJ — Spirited Warrior ✝️🇺🇸 (@SpiritedWarrio1) June 18, 2026

“My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred.” https://t.co/MdynTESvHZ pic.twitter.com/sOy4RzIOi0 — James Laverty (@jjlavs2) June 18, 2026

We're supposed to think the kind of degeneracy the previous administration allowed to be put on display was "normal" and not at all crazy.

The Babylon Bee always nails it, but now they have some serious competition from Hunter Biden when it comes to satire.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and their family members who profited from all the influence peddling.

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