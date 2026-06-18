'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps'...
Amy Klobuchar Trying to Appeal to America First While TRASHING Trump Is Even...
Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY...
'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim
VIP
Omnipresent Obama: Former President Says He Emulates George Washington With ‘Quiet’ Post-W...
BleachBit Biden: Hillary Clinton Erases Past, Says She Was Always Against Sleepy Joe’s...
VIP
I Can't Be Sure, But I THINK Joe Biden Is Bragging to Jay...
Rumors Squashed: Knicks Confirm White House Visit as Libs Melt Down
Laken Riley’s Legacy on the Ballot — Collins Authored the Law, Ossoff Voted...
'Defaced with a Bible Passage’ — Sen. Wiener Melts Down Over Giants Writing...
New TDS Achievement UNLOCKED! Pro-Algae Demonstrators Arrive at the DC Reflecting Pool
Ratio Machine Elizabeth Warren Rake Stomps While Pitching All the 'Free' Stuff a...
LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of...
VIP
Viral World Cup German Freddy Milkshake-Ducked for Supporting Israeli Hostages

Hunter Biden Pivots to a Career in Comedy by Telling Joe Rogan Why the WH UFC Fight Was So Offensive

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on June 18, 2026
Twitchy

We're not sure what's going on with Hunter Biden these days now that his father is no longer in the White House. Perhaps the art market suddenly got lighter for some reason, but his social media presence has certainly intensified.

Advertisement

While some have speculated that Biden might be eyeing a political office, for now, based on posts like the one below, we can only surmise that he's pondering a career in comedy:

Incredible indeed. Biden took a "what would the Founding Fathers have thought of this" approach in criticizing the Freedom 250 event outside the White House:

First off, we can't help but wonder what the Founders would have thought of this: 

Recommended

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're supposed to think the kind of degeneracy the previous administration allowed to be put on display was "normal" and not at all crazy.

The Babylon Bee always nails it, but now they have some serious competition from Hunter Biden when it comes to satire.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and their family members who profited from all the influence peddling.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)
Sam J.
'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps' Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim
Grateful Calvin
Amy Klobuchar Trying to Appeal to America First While TRASHING Trump Is Even DUMBER Than It Sounds
Sam J.
'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of Its Citizens
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement