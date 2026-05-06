That's the Spirit! Pete Buttigieg Can't Believe Trump's Still Blaming the Previous Admin

Over the weekend it was announced that Spirit Airlines had gone out of business.

That news brought with it flashbacks of Democrats bragging about, and celebrating, their part in blocking a JetBlue attempt to merge with Spirit while Biden was in the White House. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some reminders:

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🚨 THANK A DEMOCRAT 🚨



JOE BIDEN AND PETE BUTTIGIEG bragged about blocking the JetBlue–Spirit merger… The very deal that could have SAVED Spirit Airlines



THE RESULT:



❌ LESS COMPETITION

❌ CUSTOMERS SCRAMBLING

❌ EMPLOYEES LOSING JOBS



YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP pic.twitter.com/3etTR5tIX7 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 2, 2026

Mayor Pete didn't like it that Duffy reminded everybody what helped hasten Spirit's demise, and had this to say:

Buttiigieg: "Look, when you are this deep into your second year, if your reflex is to still be trying to blame the previous administration, it really shows that you are out of ideas, out of solutions, and unwilling to take ownership of your own choices." pic.twitter.com/6EBauXkjA3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

"Deep into your second year"? Well, not even a year and a half, but OK, Pete. Also there was of course zero pushback from Jen Psaki.

Anybody who was awake during the autopen presidency remembers well how often Team Biden blamed the previous Trump administration, even three and four years into their own term.

LOL - the Biden administration blamed the previous administration the entire 4 years. — Andrew Wooddell (@AndrewWooddell) May 6, 2026

The Biden administration blamed all bad things on everything and everybody except themselves. Now with Trump back in office they're trying to blame him for things they previously bragged about doing. Shameless but not surprising.

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