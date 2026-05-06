Trump's UFO Disclosure Just Got Real: Patel Says Files Are Ready – Memes...
Bills to Pay? Four Months Ago vs. Today: Megyn Kelly's Head-Spinning Shift on...
White NYT Employee Fights Back Against Alleged Discrimination — And His Colleagues Launch...
Kamala Endorses Bass for 'Fixing' Homelessness — Next Day, Homeless Burn Down LA's...
Biden Fail-Up Factory IMPLODES: His Own Alums Call Cali Gov Hopeful Xavier Becerra...
Katie 'Potato' Porter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (and Other Crazy Things)...
Scott Jennings Reacts to Indiana’s RINO Redistricting Bloodbath, Dems Psaki and Buttigieg...
'Prattman': Spence Pratt's AI Ad Is the Bomb
Party Animal: Ex-MSNBC Host Joy Reid Calls Black Republican Byron Donalds the GOP’s...
VIP
Senate Candidate’s Dad Didn’t March for Voting Rights for Trump’s SCOTUS to Rip...
James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the...
Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups...
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell...

That's the Spirit! Pete Buttigieg Can't Believe Trump's Still Blaming the Previous Admin

Doug P. | 9:48 AM on May 06, 2026
Meme screenshot

Over the weekend it was announced that Spirit Airlines had gone out of business. 

That news brought with it flashbacks of Democrats bragging about, and celebrating, their part in blocking a JetBlue attempt to merge with Spirit while Biden was in the White House. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some reminders:

Advertisement

Mayor Pete didn't like it that Duffy reminded everybody what helped hasten Spirit's demise, and had this to say:

"Deep into your second year"? Well, not even a year and a half, but OK, Pete. Also there was of course zero pushback from Jen Psaki. 

Anybody who was awake during the autopen presidency remembers well how often Team Biden blamed the previous Trump administration, even three and four years into their own term.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reacts to Indiana’s RINO Redistricting Bloodbath, Dems Psaki and Buttigieg Cry Over It
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The Biden administration blamed all bad things on everything and everybody except themselves. Now with Trump back in office they're trying to blame him for things they previously bragged about doing. Shameless but not surprising. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reacts to Indiana’s RINO Redistricting Bloodbath, Dems Psaki and Buttigieg Cry Over It
Warren Squire
Bills to Pay? Four Months Ago vs. Today: Megyn Kelly's Head-Spinning Shift on Radical Islam (WATCH)
justmindy
Trump's UFO Disclosure Just Got Real: Patel Says Files Are Ready – Memes Explode
justmindy
Katie 'Potato' Porter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (and Other Crazy Things) In California Debate
Grateful Calvin
Kamala Endorses Bass for 'Fixing' Homelessness — Next Day, Homeless Burn Down LA's 110 Freeway (Again)
justmindy
White NYT Employee Fights Back Against Alleged Discrimination — And His Colleagues Launch a Witch Hunt
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Reacts to Indiana’s RINO Redistricting Bloodbath, Dems Psaki and Buttigieg Cry Over It Warren Squire
Advertisement