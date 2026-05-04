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Ron DeSantis' 'Signed, Sealed and Delivered' Florida Map Is a Lock to Mega-Trigger Lefties (Again)

Doug P. | 4:07 PM on May 04, 2026
Twitter

The Florida legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have gotten a new congressional map done in near record time, and it's already been "signed, sealed and delivered": 

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That didn't take long at all. Other Republican governors and state legislators take note: 

Predictably, lefties are very, very troubled.

A measure that passed the Florda House, Senate and was then signed by the state's governor is "fascism," or something: 

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Is she gonna be OK? Sounds to us like that's what the people voted for. 

There are a few other lefties saying "without the consent of the people" and it's absolutely laughable. Any of these folks actually ever been to Florida these days? 

*****

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