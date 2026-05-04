Ron DeSantis' 'Signed, Sealed and Delivered' Florida Map Is a Lock to Mega-Trigger Lefties (Again)

The Florida legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have gotten a new congressional map done in near record time, and it's already been "signed, sealed and delivered":

Advertisement

That didn't take long at all. Other Republican governors and state legislators take note:

The new Florida map has been signed. Republicans are projected to pick up four seats. https://t.co/h9BZBdIjfS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 4, 2026

Difficult takes a day, impossible takes a week for Gov. DeSantis. https://t.co/M5nGFDPIdM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 4, 2026

No more race-based gerrymandering. Florida’s Congressional map is fair and represents our people.



This wasn’t difficult. It only took Governor @RonDeSantis two weeks to get it done. It just takes common sense and some guts. While I stood with Governor DeSantis to take action,… https://t.co/6kHOnOo8TZ — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) May 4, 2026

Predictably, lefties are very, very troubled.

A measure that passed the Florda House, Senate and was then signed by the state's governor is "fascism," or something:

Without the consent of the people you pudding cup finger fucking fascist. https://t.co/V4KBznaM67 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 4, 2026

Is she gonna be OK? Sounds to us like that's what the people voted for.

The People overwhelmingly voted for the Florida Legislature. They have a mandate from the People. — Quality Classics (@nelmagene2010) May 4, 2026

The people literally voted for the Florida legislation to handle that… — Republican HQ (@RepublicanHQs) May 4, 2026

There are a few other lefties saying "without the consent of the people" and it's absolutely laughable. Any of these folks actually ever been to Florida these days?

*****

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!