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Judge in Hearing for Would-Be Trump Assassin Issues an Apology... to the Gunman (and Invokes J6)

Doug P. | 2:07 PM on May 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner recently, a gunman ran through a metal detector while trying to get to the ballroom where the event was being held in order to assassinate President Trump and Cabinet officials (according to his manifesto and the authorities). 

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It was a dangerous moment and people could have been killed. Therefore the judge handling the trial figured an apology was in order. 

No, not to those who were terrorized that night or the police and Secret Service, but rather to the would-be assassin.

No, seriously:

Oh, poor baby. If he didn't want to risk bad jail conditions maybe he shouldn't have tried to kill a president and others:

The judge also invoked January 6th, and somewhere Liz Cheney is applauding: 

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Apology incoming: 

Just... wow.

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For some reason we're guessing we haven't heard the last of the apologies. 

We're starting to wonder if the suspect is going to be released so he can try again.

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda though Democrats (and even some judges) seem to oppose it.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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