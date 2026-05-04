Judge in Hearing for Would-Be Trump Assassin Issues an Apology... to the Gunman (and Invokes J6)

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner recently, a gunman ran through a metal detector while trying to get to the ballroom where the event was being held in order to assassinate President Trump and Cabinet officials (according to his manifesto and the authorities).

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It was a dangerous moment and people could have been killed. Therefore the judge handling the trial figured an apology was in order.

No, not to those who were terrorized that night or the police and Secret Service, but rather to the would-be assassin.

No, seriously:

The judge in the Cole Allen assassination case just apologized to the demon for terrible jail cell conditions.

🤦‍♀️ — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) May 4, 2026

Oh, poor baby. If he didn't want to risk bad jail conditions maybe he shouldn't have tried to kill a president and others:

HAPPENING NOW: Magistrate Judge Faruqui says he's concerned about the way the DC jail has treated Cole Allen so far, putting him inextremely restrictive suicide-watch protocol despite medical assessment saying it was not necessary. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2026

The judge also invoked January 6th, and somewhere Liz Cheney is applauding:

FARUQUI now comparing Allen to Jan. 6 defendants, saying they were treated better than Allen was.



"Pardons may erase convictions but they do not erase history," the magistrate judge says. "I never had a Jan. 6 defendant ... put in 5-point restraints or in a 'safe cell.'" — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2026

FARUQUI says Allen is "being treated differently than anyone I’ve ever observed." He says terrorists, gang members and others charged with political violence haven't been treated as restrictively as Allen.



Towns says limits are all being decided by medical staff. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2026

Faruqui hammering on the J6 comparison. Says he spent 4 years "Watching what I would say seems to be … analogous conduct. People allegedly trying to harm elected officials based on their political beliefs. The way that things are playing out [for Allen] is vastly different." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2026

Apology incoming:

Faruqui apologizes to Allen. He says it's the court's job when recommending detention to ensure it's done in a responsible and safe way and that he doesn't thinks this is what happened here. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2026

Just... wow.

Federal Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui

Apologizes to man charged w/ attempting to assassinate President Trump saying he’s “concerned and disturbed” that Cole Allen has been kept in “solitary confinement” at DC Jail. Judge orders DC jail to move Allen or explain. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fhZwNtOA3X — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 4, 2026

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For some reason we're guessing we haven't heard the last of the apologies.

Apologizing to a would-be mass murderer.



Magistrate judges are unelected, and have no responsibility to anyone but themselves; magistrate judges need to be knocked down several pegs by actual judges on where their authority sits. — Drew (@DrewLgb3000) May 4, 2026

The Star Wars judge is apologizing to the (failed) assassin, in case you were under the mistaken impression the DC circuit would take this seriously. https://t.co/4BOa9TKcws — USA-Monroebert (@Gwamberto) May 4, 2026

We're starting to wonder if the suspect is going to be released so he can try again.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda though Democrats (and even some judges) seem to oppose it.

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