Adam Schiff Hopes We Have Short Memories While Slamming Possible Trump 'Culture of Corruption' Pardons

After repeated threats to prosecute members of the Trump administration for ::checks notes:: enforcing federal immigration laws, many Democrats are following that up by pledging to throw people in jail if the Left regains control in Washington, DC:
Democrat JB Pritzker reveals Democrats’ plan for ‘Project 2029’ and how Democrats aim to jail Trump administration officials once they are in power:— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 17, 2026
Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “What is a project 2029 agenda look like for you?”
JB Pritzker: “I'll just say a couple of things that I… pic.twitter.com/PV63sGd5Kx
In response, there's a high likelihood that Trump will also issue a lot of preempting pardons at the end of 2027/early 2028.
So brace for the narrative pivot about what that means:
Step one in creating a culture of corruption and lawlessness?— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 13, 2026
Promise impunity. pic.twitter.com/XmtZ1ag4h1
"Culture of corruption and lawlessness"?
Adam Schiff, meet Adam Schiff!
December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2025
Adam Schiff: No.
Today Adam Schiff got a preemptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/s83ghqk0rs
The serial liar didn't seem to have much of a problem with preemptive pardons when Biden and the autopen were handing them out like Halloween candy.
Remember when Adam Schiff pretended like he really didn’t want a pardon from Biden —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2026
— and said he was doing a legal deep-dive to figure out if he had to accept it, then never mentioned it again?
That was hysterical.pic.twitter.com/bBrpnnMoLu https://t.co/7478L0betf
Schiff's just awful.
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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and serial liars like Sen. Adam Schiff.
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