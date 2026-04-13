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Adam Schiff Hopes We Have Short Memories While Slamming Possible Trump 'Culture of Corruption' Pardons

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitter

After repeated threats to prosecute members of the Trump administration for ::checks notes:: enforcing federal immigration laws, many Democrats are following that up by pledging to throw people in jail if the Left regains control in Washington, DC:

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In response, there's a high likelihood that Trump will also issue a lot of preempting pardons at the end of 2027/early 2028.

So brace for the narrative pivot about what that means: 

"Culture of corruption and lawlessness"? 

Adam Schiff, meet Adam Schiff! 

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The serial liar didn't seem to have much of a problem with preemptive pardons when Biden and the autopen were handing them out like Halloween candy.

Schiff's just awful. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and serial liars like Sen. Adam Schiff. 

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