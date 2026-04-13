Adam Schiff Hopes We Have Short Memories While Slamming Possible Trump 'Culture of Corruption' Pardons

After repeated threats to prosecute members of the Trump administration for ::checks notes:: enforcing federal immigration laws, many Democrats are following that up by pledging to throw people in jail if the Left regains control in Washington, DC:

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Democrat JB Pritzker reveals Democrats’ plan for ‘Project 2029’ and how Democrats aim to jail Trump administration officials once they are in power:



Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “What is a project 2029 agenda look like for you?”



JB Pritzker: “I'll just say a couple of things that I… pic.twitter.com/PV63sGd5Kx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 17, 2026

In response, there's a high likelihood that Trump will also issue a lot of preempting pardons at the end of 2027/early 2028.

So brace for the narrative pivot about what that means:

Step one in creating a culture of corruption and lawlessness?



Promise impunity. pic.twitter.com/XmtZ1ag4h1 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 13, 2026

"Culture of corruption and lawlessness"?

Adam Schiff, meet Adam Schiff!

December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?



Adam Schiff: No.



Today Adam Schiff got a preemptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/s83ghqk0rs — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2025

The serial liar didn't seem to have much of a problem with preemptive pardons when Biden and the autopen were handing them out like Halloween candy.

Remember when Adam Schiff pretended like he really didn’t want a pardon from Biden —



— and said he was doing a legal deep-dive to figure out if he had to accept it, then never mentioned it again?



That was hysterical.pic.twitter.com/bBrpnnMoLu https://t.co/7478L0betf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2026

Schiff's just awful.

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