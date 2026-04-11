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If Swalwell Drops Out of the Calif. Race Here's What the Other Leading Dems Have Been Up To

Doug P. | 1:23 PM on April 11, 2026
Twitchy

As of a few days ago, the top three Democrats vying to be the next governor of California were Eric Swalwell, Tom Steyer and Katie Porter.

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Due to recent allegations, Swalwell could end up dropping out (or maybe not, we'll see). 

The other two Democrats right behind Swalwell are also billboards for why Californians should vote Republican.

Here's the latest on Katie Porter (or on her ex husband as it were): 

You might also remember Porter's "YOU'RE IN MY SHOT" video where she was scolding a staffer. 

Yeesh!

Then there's this guy: 

Steyer needs to learn the definition of "monopoly":

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Nice Community Note he's got there. And California's insane regulations have also chased off a lot of energy producers. 

But if California wants a dancer who can continue Newsom's overregulation, he'll be there for them: 

Add all this up and California voters should definitely go Republican. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Swalwell, Porter and Steyer). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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