If Swalwell Drops Out of the Calif. Race Here's What the Other Leading Dems Have Been Up To

As of a few days ago, the top three Democrats vying to be the next governor of California were Eric Swalwell, Tom Steyer and Katie Porter.

CALIFORNIA POLL: Governor - top two advance (for CA Dem party)



🟥 Chad Bianco: 14% (-2)

🟥 Steve Hilton: 14% (=)

🟦 Eric Swalwell: 12% (+2)

🟦 Tom Steyer: 11% (+1)

🟦 Katie Porter: 7% (-3)

🟦 Xavier Becerra: 4%

🟦 Matt Mahan: 4%

🟦 A. Villaraigosa: 4%

🟦 Betty Yee 1%

🟦 T.… pic.twitter.com/i2PRVperyb — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 7, 2026

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Due to recent allegations, Swalwell could end up dropping out (or maybe not, we'll see).

The other two Democrats right behind Swalwell are also billboards for why Californians should vote Republican.

Here's the latest on Katie Porter (or on her ex husband as it were):

Now that Swalwell got himself fragged by his own Democrats, this will be the next Governor of California. pic.twitter.com/B0ljTHq66I — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 11, 2026

You might also remember Porter's "YOU'RE IN MY SHOT" video where she was scolding a staffer.

LOL! Now this clown thinks she has a chance at Governor!



Meet unhinged Katie Porter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AfXA2RpGAq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 11, 2026

Yeesh!

California.



Katie dumped a pot of scalding hot mashed potatoes on her then husband’s head.



She was caught verbally abusing staff on video.



That your Democrat choices are a would-be predator and this nutter … maybe it’s time to vote for another party.



Just saying. https://t.co/xRgZRAVwFd — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 11, 2026

Then there's this guy:

Steyer needs to learn the definition of "monopoly":

Four corporations control 90% of California's refining capacity. That's not a market — that's a monopoly.



I'll attack their grip on gas pricing and force an investigation into why Californians pay more than anyone else in the country. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 9, 2026

Nice Community Note he's got there. And California's insane regulations have also chased off a lot of energy producers.

But if California wants a dancer who can continue Newsom's overregulation, he'll be there for them:

Nearly six years after dancing on stage with Juvenile to Back That Azz Up immediately before dropping out of the presidential primary, Tom Steyer returns to electoral politics for his second act:

pic.twitter.com/FDXS1jb6I4 https://t.co/XkqiF60QQP — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 19, 2025

Add all this up and California voters should definitely go Republican.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Swalwell, Porter and Steyer).

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