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Nick Shirley Torches Gavin Newsom's Mega Ratioed Claim to be 'Leading the Charge' Against Calif. Fraud

Doug P. | 9:50 AM on April 10, 2026
Twitter

In California, after citizen journo Nick Shirley started exposing massive fraud in Gavin Newsom's state, the governor's press account "thanked" him for the effort by mocking Shirley with this AI generated image

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That defamatory mockery means Team Newsom wanted everybody to believe that Shirley was making up his discoveries of fraud in Gavin's California, which of course was, and is, far from the case. 

Add it all up and that's what makes Gov. Newsom's post about "leading the charge" against fraud in his state so incredibly shameless: 

That post is developing what might be the ratio of the year.

Shirley helped shred Newsom's claim this way: 

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Newsom should take ALL the seats, but instead he's laughably trying to convince everybody he was taking the problem very seriously from the start. That's not going over well: 

We're sure Newsom will also mock anybody following the trail to find out where much of the "train to nowhere" money has ended up. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and fraudsters like we see in California and Minnesota.

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