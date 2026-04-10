Nick Shirley Torches Gavin Newsom's Mega Ratioed Claim to be 'Leading the Charge' Against Calif. Fraud

In California, after citizen journo Nick Shirley started exposing massive fraud in Gavin Newsom's state, the governor's press account "thanked" him for the effort by mocking Shirley with this AI generated image:

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Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

That defamatory mockery means Team Newsom wanted everybody to believe that Shirley was making up his discoveries of fraud in Gavin's California, which of course was, and is, far from the case.

Add it all up and that's what makes Gov. Newsom's post about "leading the charge" against fraud in his state so incredibly shameless:

California is again leading the charge against large-scale identity theft and hospice fraud.



Today, we're taking decisive action against 14 providers who tried using stolen identities to bill Medi-Cal for nonexistent hospice services. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 9, 2026

That post is developing what might be the ratio of the year.

Shirley helped shred Newsom's claim this way:

You tried to paint me as a pervert for exposing fraud, and as a result radical leftists started trying to dox me and send death threats, wanting to kill me.



Now you are taking credit for “leading the charge” on the fraud. Are you serious?



You are the fraud. https://t.co/6pkaJcNi6Y — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 10, 2026

Newsom should take ALL the seats, but instead he's laughably trying to convince everybody he was taking the problem very seriously from the start. That's not going over well:

Hahaha he offered to partner to fight it?



This is what you did to me for exposing fraud.



I’d gladly invite Governor Newscam if he would like to come next investigation.



Why don’t we start by taking a walk on the high speed rail tracks to explain where the billions have gone? pic.twitter.com/xJprBhrx7j — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 10, 2026

We're sure Newsom will also mock anybody following the trail to find out where much of the "train to nowhere" money has ended up.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and fraudsters like we see in California and Minnesota.

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