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Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty During Bruce Springsteen's Slam on 'the Richest Men in America'

Doug P. | 1:49 PM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam

Capitalizing off of Trump Derangement Syndrome has become quite a little industry on the Left, and Bruce Springsteen's latest tour is no different:

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Springsteen & the TDS Street Band are fighting back against Trump's "authoritarian overreach" all while Trump does absolutely nothing to stop it. Worst "authoritarian" ever! This might be dumber than the "No Kings" protests, seeing as how Springsteen charges people to attend instead of paying them to show up.

In any case, Springsteen's recent concerts have featured multiple breaks between songs to make room for anti-Trump hyperbole, including some slams on "the richest men in America": 

People are paying great sums of money to watch what is basically a live version of the Rachel Maddow Show on MS NOW, except with versions of Born to Run and Jungleland mixed in. 

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Somebody hand that guy a mirror. 

"The richest men in America are awful, EXCEPT me of course!" 

We're also willing to bet the ranch that Springsteen employs a small army of tax attorneys and accountants to eke out every possible deduction and thread the needle through every loophole. But that's just speculation based on the rich liberal hypocrisy we've witnessed in the past. 

*****

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