Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty During Bruce Springsteen's Slam on 'the Richest Men in America'

Capitalizing off of Trump Derangement Syndrome has become quite a little industry on the Left, and Bruce Springsteen's latest tour is no different:

BREAKING: Bruce Springsteen just announced that his band will be doing a tour in effort to fight back against Donald Trump's authoritarian overreach. The Boss is back! pic.twitter.com/0aWmLPgjN9 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) March 25, 2026

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Springsteen & the TDS Street Band are fighting back against Trump's "authoritarian overreach" all while Trump does absolutely nothing to stop it. Worst "authoritarian" ever! This might be dumber than the "No Kings" protests, seeing as how Springsteen charges people to attend instead of paying them to show up.

In any case, Springsteen's recent concerts have featured multiple breaks between songs to make room for anti-Trump hyperbole, including some slams on "the richest men in America":

Billionaire Bruce Springsteen blasts rich men in America.



“The richest men in America have abandoned the world’s poorest children to death and disease.”



The singer is worth $1.2 Billion. pic.twitter.com/ECe4jxtdso — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2026

People are paying great sums of money to watch what is basically a live version of the Rachel Maddow Show on MS NOW, except with versions of Born to Run and Jungleland mixed in.

Here are Springsteen ticket prices.



What was he saying about rich men not caring about less fortunate people? https://t.co/kqD99KGdww pic.twitter.com/srAEF5aGZD — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) April 9, 2026

Somebody hand that guy a mirror.

Bruce Springsteen: “The richest men in America have abandoned the world’s poorest children to death and disease.”



Also Bruce Springsteen: pic.twitter.com/jIkbFoNEMl — Somebody named TJ (@ghostoftjhooker) April 9, 2026

"The richest men in America are awful, EXCEPT me of course!"

We're also willing to bet the ranch that Springsteen employs a small army of tax attorneys and accountants to eke out every possible deduction and thread the needle through every loophole. But that's just speculation based on the rich liberal hypocrisy we've witnessed in the past.

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