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Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Shifts From 'WAR CRIMES' to 'Trump Backed Down' in Record Time

Doug P. | 10:28 AM on April 08, 2026
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After President Trump said that the U.S. would obliterate Iranian infrastructure, a two week ceasefire deal was announced.

The takes from the Left took a very predictable turn: 

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One of the Democrats who has done just that is Rep. Ro Khanna.

Here's where it started:

Try not to get whiplash from the "where it's going" part.

Just a few hours after the "war crimes" take, Khanna ended up here:

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TDS is an all encompassing disorder: 

No matter what Trump does, it's going to be called terrible, and the Dems do it so much that it's become predictably laughable. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Democrats continue to have fits about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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