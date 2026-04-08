Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Shifts From 'WAR CRIMES' to 'Trump Backed Down' in Record Time

After President Trump said that the U.S. would obliterate Iranian infrastructure, a two week ceasefire deal was announced.

The takes from the Left took a very predictable turn:

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8:00AM: Trump should be removed from office for the threat he made.



6:00PM: Trump is a chicken for not following through on the threat he made.



One thing is for certain. The TDS shall continue tomorrow. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 8, 2026

If Trump announces a peace deal with Iran, the same people who tell you he’s going to nuke Iran are going to immediately switch their argument to the peace deal isn’t good enough. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 7, 2026

One of the Democrats who has done just that is Rep. Ro Khanna.

Here's where it started:

We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump.



Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions. pic.twitter.com/31F3BkA9kR — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 7, 2026

Try not to get whiplash from the "where it's going" part.

Just a few hours after the "war crimes" take, Khanna ended up here:

Trump backed down.



No credit to Congress, which barely made a whimper.



Credit to the American people—progressive activists & anti-war conservative voices like @TuckerCarlson, @mtgreenee, and many more.



We need an anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class coalition. pic.twitter.com/yQFtSXBQfA — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 8, 2026

TDS is an all encompassing disorder:

If Trump attacks? "War crimes!" If he doesn't: "TACO!" You stink of TDS, America hatred, and Hasan Piker, as you grub desperately for power and relevance. You deserve nothing but scorn. https://t.co/r1qzGEkDfL — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) April 8, 2026

No matter what Trump does, it's going to be called terrible, and the Dems do it so much that it's become predictably laughable.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Democrats continue to have fits about it.

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