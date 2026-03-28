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Western Lensman Has a Biden Flashback the 'No Kings' Lefties Applauded (Translation: They're NOT Serious)

Doug P. | 11:49 AM on March 28, 2026
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Today more "No Kings" rallies are being held around the country where a bunch of old Democrats and assorted professional protesters will again prove to the world that they have no idea what it's like to live in a fascist dictatorship (the event should be called "No Clue"). 

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Last October the "No Kings" organizers were spotted changing the name so as to not offend actual Kings:

We're not sure if they're doing that re-branding this time around but it wouldn't be surprising. 

Up next on the list of why the "No Kings" thing is not to be taken seriously: Many of those same Dems who are participating today applauded when President Biden tried to decree a new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth. @WesternLensman shared the flashback: 

Biden's POTUS account at the time (possibly written by President Autopen) also bragged about it. Notice the community note:

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But TRUMP is trying to be a King, or something. What clowns. 

The Left has no problem with "Kings" as long as they're the ones doing the kingly things. 

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AWKWARD: Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Pivot Quickly When Bill Maher Calls Out Dems' BS Iran Talking Point Doug P.
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