Western Lensman Has a Biden Flashback the 'No Kings' Lefties Applauded (Translation: They're NOT Serious)

Today more "No Kings" rallies are being held around the country where a bunch of old Democrats and assorted professional protesters will again prove to the world that they have no idea what it's like to live in a fascist dictatorship (the event should be called "No Clue").

Advertisement

Last October the "No Kings" organizers were spotted changing the name so as to not offend actual Kings:

We're not sure if they're doing that re-branding this time around but it wouldn't be surprising.

Up next on the list of why the "No Kings" thing is not to be taken seriously: Many of those same Dems who are participating today applauded when President Biden tried to decree a new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth. @WesternLensman shared the flashback:

Flashback: Joe Biden attempts to decree a non-existent Constitutional Amendment into law, just because he said so.



“It’s the law of the land, now!"



The No Kings types clapped and cheered. pic.twitter.com/RM9S8TTx9B — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2026

Biden's POTUS account at the time (possibly written by President Autopen) also bragged about it. Notice the community note:

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden Archived (@POTUS46Archive) January 17, 2025

But TRUMP is trying to be a King, or something. What clowns.

This doesn’t get nearly the mockery it deserved. He really did this and we heard very little pushback from legacy media. They just kind of ignored it after a day and tried to pretend it didn’t happen. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 28, 2026

I had forgotten when he added an amendment by executive fiat. No kings my ass. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 28, 2026

The Left has no problem with "Kings" as long as they're the ones doing the kingly things.

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left, woke media and "No Kings" hypocrites on the Left? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!