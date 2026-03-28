AWKWARD: Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Pivot Quickly When Bill Maher Calls Out Dems' BS Iran Talking Point

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin, of "Seditious Six" notoriety, was on Bill Maher's program last night where she got called out on her party's talking points about Operation Epic Fury.

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When pressed, Slotkin switched from "Trump didn't articulate the exact reasons for the strikes" to "Trump hasn't won the war yet" in record time. Watch:

Bill Maher calls out Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) to her face for parroting the lame Democrat talking point that President Trump didn’t articulate his goals for the strikes on Iran.



Trump and his administration have repeatedly said that Iran not having nukes was a primary goal.… pic.twitter.com/klsRY5K7pZ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2026

Here's the full post:

Bill Maher calls out Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) to her face for parroting the lame Democrat talking point that President Trump didn’t articulate his goals for the strikes on Iran. Trump and his administration have repeatedly said that Iran not having nukes was a primary goal. When Slotkin is faced with this by Maher, she becomes flustered and desperately pivots to claiming Trump hasn’t won the war yet. She just completely abandoned her lie about Trump not articulating his goals for the strikes on Iran.

Slotkin then went into "Trump hasn't won the war. The fact that so many Democrats come across as rooting for the Iranian regime couldn't be more obvious.

Here's a slightly longer clip where Maher asks Slotkin why John Fetterman is the only Democrat who doesn't walk in talking point lock step with the rest of his party:

Bill Maher presses Democrat Senator to explain why John Fetterman is the ONLY Democrat backing President Trump on Iran.



MAHER: “Is this really the case? There’s only one person in the whole party who thinks differently?”



“You all miraculously came to the exact same conclusion… pic.twitter.com/3uipZ2yOCE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 28, 2026

"There’s only one person in the whole party who thinks differently?"

The short answer to that is "yes."

For the record, these were the very same goals that Hillary Clinton, along with a bevy of other Democrats vocalized as recently as 2016.https://t.co/0gd08ME7Jl https://t.co/xvQWs58hvN — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) March 28, 2026

That all changed when their TDS, and the accompanying need to be on the opposite side of Trump on any issue, kicked in a few years ago.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Democrats parrot regime propaganda.

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