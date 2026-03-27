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Sen. Ted Cruz Helps Media Make Their Headlines About Chuck Schumer and Photo ID MUCH Shorter

Doug P. | 10:51 AM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that the Democrats don't have a problem with voter/photo ID, but oppose other parts of the SAVE America Act:

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The Republicans put that to the test, and here's how CBS News described what happened next:

Ted Cruz helped the media save some time by describing how those posts and headlines about this could be much shorter:

What a shocker!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect illegal aliens. 

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