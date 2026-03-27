Sen. Ted Cruz Helps Media Make Their Headlines About Chuck Schumer and Photo ID MUCH Shorter

Earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that the Democrats don't have a problem with voter/photo ID, but oppose other parts of the SAVE America Act:

Advertisement

Democrat Chuck Schumer lies and claims Democrats support voter ID, but calls the SAVE America Act “a voter suppression bill.”



The American people overwhelmingly support photo ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote — why are Democrats ignoring them? pic.twitter.com/79kbNukzDv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2026

The Republicans put that to the test, and here's how CBS News described what happened next:

An amendment that would require voters to show photo identification to cast a ballot failed to advance in the Senate on Thursday, despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying last week that Democrats were not opposed to such a requirement. https://t.co/tJarTS30Bq — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2026

Ted Cruz helped the media save some time by describing how those posts and headlines about this could be much shorter:

You mean Schumer lied?



🤥 https://t.co/vEvb0eWbnQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 27, 2026

What a shocker!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect illegal aliens.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!