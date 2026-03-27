ICE Agents at This Airport Had the Perfect Reaction to Lefty Screeching About 'Fascist Foot Soldiers'

The Democrats who are saying the party had a big win in the Senate early this morning are telling their base things like this:

NEW: Last night, Senate Republicans caved to Democrats, passing a bill to end the Republican TSA shutdown WITHOUT funding for ICE.



We have been clear: No blank check for ICE. This bill now heads to the House. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 27, 2026

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Some lefties might see the "without funding for ICE" part and conclude that ICE has no funding, which of course is not the case.

As we told you earlier, Fox News' Bill Melugin poured cold water over the Dems' claims of victory, but anti-ICE activists clearly haven't been defunded by... whoever is paying them.

This was scene at one airport when an activist followed some ICE agents around repeating the tired "fascist" line. The officers laughed and kept moving, just like real fascists would! Watch:

ICE agents laugh in the face of liberal at the airport screeching about fascism pic.twitter.com/XCHSmzbGut — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 27, 2026

That was the reaction that clown deserved, and he seemed angered by it.

White liberal is so angry that those Black men won't obey him. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2026

An effeminate, whiny white dude berating a group of black law enforcement officers.



Pretty much sums up the modern American left. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 27, 2026

Best video I've seen in a while! 🤣 https://t.co/Wqe0ZzFtis — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 27, 2026

Laugh at lefty activists. They've earned it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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