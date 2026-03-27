Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Mil...
Schumer Loses, Senate Funds TSA, Trump Ends the Stalemate, Thune Flees
VIP
Democrats Look Down on Working Class Americans (They Just Do)
Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds...
VIP
'No Kings' Lefties Wonder Why Trump Took So Long to Say He Could...
Ship Has SAILED: Bill Melugin Explains How Democrats Lost AGAIN With Senate Passing...
Sen. Ted Cruz Helps Media Make Their Headlines About Chuck Schumer and Photo...
FINISH THEM! Scott Bessent BODIES Financial Times for Pushing Explicitly FALSE Story About...
JB Pritzker Blasted for What's NOT Mentioned in His Post About Firefighter Who...
OOF: Hakeem Jeffries Thinks Democrats Won the DHS Funding Battle, but Ultimately They...
Is There a Second Sunken Sphinx? Speculation Abounds as Twitter Fun Ensues
The Rise of Public Schools in the American Nation: When and Why They...
You're Not the 51st State (Yet): Toronto Mayor Goes on Bizarre Rant Demanding...
From Gifts and Games to Pure Evil: The Vile Leftist Comments on Karoline...

ICE Agents at This Airport Had the Perfect Reaction to Lefty Screeching About 'Fascist Foot Soldiers'

Doug P. | 1:04 PM on March 27, 2026
Twitter

The Democrats who are saying the party had a big win in the Senate early this morning are telling their base things like this:

Advertisement

Some lefties might see the "without funding for ICE" part and conclude that ICE has no funding, which of course is not the case.

As we told you earlier, Fox News' Bill Melugin poured cold water over the Dems' claims of victory, but anti-ICE activists clearly haven't been defunded by... whoever is paying them. 

This was scene at one airport when an activist followed some ICE agents around repeating the tired "fascist" line. The officers laughed and kept moving, just like real fascists would! Watch: 

That was the reaction that clown deserved, and he seemed angered by it. 

Laugh at lefty activists. They've earned it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Millions
Doug P.
Ship Has SAILED: Bill Melugin Explains How Democrats Lost AGAIN With Senate Passing Partial DHS Funding
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds Interview
Sam J.
JB Pritzker Blasted for What's NOT Mentioned in His Post About Firefighter Who 'Passed Away'
Doug P.
FINISH THEM! Scott Bessent BODIES Financial Times for Pushing Explicitly FALSE Story About His Fed Plans
Sam J.
OOF: Hakeem Jeffries Thinks Democrats Won the DHS Funding Battle, but Ultimately They Just Lost the WAR
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Millions Doug P.
Advertisement