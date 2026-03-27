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Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Millions

Doug P. | 2:09 PM on March 27, 2026
Journalism meme

It's time for another episode of "guess the party." 

This one comes courtesy of an NBC News post and headline:

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Hmm:

You've no doubt guessed it by now: 

We're also guessing that if the person were a Republican -- especially a big Trump supporter -- that information would have been included in the post and story headline. Her party affiliation was mentioned in the opening paragraph:

After a rare and dramatic public hearing, a special House Ethics subcommittee on Friday found Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., guilty of 25 ethics charges, capping a three-year investigation into allegations she stole millions in federal relief funds and funneled some of that to her congressional campaign.

Again, we'd have been shocked if the member of Congress had been a Republican if that wasn't enough to make it into the headline or post. 

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There is absolutely no doubt about that. Meanwhile...

No way there would be "zero seconds" of coverage if that were a Republican. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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