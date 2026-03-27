Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Millions

It's time for another episode of "guess the party."

This one comes courtesy of an NBC News post and headline:

BREAKING: House panel finds Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of 25 ethics counts after she was charged with stealing millions in FEMA. https://t.co/bTWjfWWvwQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 27, 2026

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Hmm:

You've no doubt guessed it by now:

NBC News isn’t saying she is a Democrat.



When there’s a scandal with a Republican, the party affiliation is always in the headline. #themoreyouknow https://t.co/XZwZhUiR3F — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 27, 2026

We're also guessing that if the person were a Republican -- especially a big Trump supporter -- that information would have been included in the post and story headline. Her party affiliation was mentioned in the opening paragraph:

After a rare and dramatic public hearing, a special House Ethics subcommittee on Friday found Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., guilty of 25 ethics charges, capping a three-year investigation into allegations she stole millions in federal relief funds and funneled some of that to her congressional campaign.

Again, we'd have been shocked if the member of Congress had been a Republican if that wasn't enough to make it into the headline or post.

Notice how they forgot to say she was a Democrat. LOL. https://t.co/VRqmSjJKq5 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 27, 2026

Democrat Rep - you hacks. — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) March 27, 2026

This case has hardly been covered by the legacy media. You can bet that if she were republican, it would be the top story on every one of their feeds. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) March 27, 2026

There is absolutely no doubt about that. Meanwhile...

Zero seconds on ABC, CBS, or NBC for the House Ethics Committee "trial" of Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL). Only PBS picked up the story for NewsHour, and omitted the details of the charges against her. Coverage for Cherfilus-McCormick is significantly (D)ifferent than it… pic.twitter.com/JXtKs94ciw — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 27, 2026

No way there would be "zero seconds" of coverage if that were a Republican.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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