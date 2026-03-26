Try Not to Laugh at the Background Optics During Cory Booker's 'Trump Brought Chaos to Our Airports' Rant

Senator Cory Booker tried to have another "SPARTACUS" moment and it immediately and completely fizzled out.

The Democrats continue to try and pin the Schumer shutdown on Senate Republicans and are counting on their media water carriers to not mention something in the process.

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Cory Booker went to an airport to prove that "Trump has brought chaos to our airports," and the gods of comedy had something to say about the optic that was presented instead:

Cory Booker speaking to an empty Newark Airport with no lines saying, “Donald Trump has bought chaos to our airports.” pic.twitter.com/xRf9W1dtpa — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) March 26, 2026

Booker actually posted that to one of his X accounts and got ratioed into the sun.

If you ever needed to see a perfect example of what 'reading the room' does NOT look like ... omg, lol. https://t.co/Zbfgw2ZxB4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 26, 2026

Way to go, Spartacus!

Spartucus has no ability to read the room. Empty concourse means no one is interested in what you have to say! — Jersey Girl (@JerseyG327) March 26, 2026

All this because the Democrats are determined to cripple ICE and prevent deportations.

Meanwhile, as the Dems are having anti-ICE fits...

HOAX: ICE will be "shooting and even killing" citizens

REALITY: ICE is saving lives. https://t.co/c3OKb1JEog pic.twitter.com/FetvMrWzR4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2026

Dems want to get rid of ICE while protecting criminal illegals. What "priorities" they have.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy, along with their efforts to protect criminal illegals.

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