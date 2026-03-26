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Try Not to Laugh at the Background Optics During Cory Booker's 'Trump Brought Chaos to Our Airports' Rant

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on March 26, 2026
Twitter

Senator Cory Booker tried to have another "SPARTACUS" moment and it immediately and completely fizzled out.

The Democrats continue to try and pin the Schumer shutdown on Senate Republicans and are counting on their media water carriers to not mention something in the process. 

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Cory Booker went to an airport to prove that "Trump has brought chaos to our airports," and the gods of comedy had something to say about the optic that was presented instead: 

Booker actually posted that to one of his X accounts and got ratioed into the sun. 

Way to go, Spartacus!

All this because the Democrats are determined to cripple ICE and prevent deportations.

Meanwhile, as the Dems are having anti-ICE fits...

Dems want to get rid of ICE while protecting criminal illegals. What "priorities" they have. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy, along with their efforts to protect criminal illegals. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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