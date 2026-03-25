Guess Which State Media Outlet Warmly Quoted John Brennan (As Irony AND Projection Detectors Exploded)

As we told you earlier, former CIA Director John Brennan was, despite being a proven liar, was again interviewed as an expert on MS TDS (sorry, that's MS NOW) where he weighed in on Operation Epic Fury. Brennan hasn't had a security clearance for many years but would like everybody to think he knows what's happening behind the scenes.

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Brennan also made it clear that he's a pretty good propagandist to the remaining regime in Iran:

Beyond Parody: Obama's Communist CIA Director John Brennan on MSNow runs cover for the world's leading sponsor of terror.@SymoneDSanders: "Iran, they are an authoritarian regime who’s known to lie."



John Brennan: "Well, I tend to believe Iran more than I do Donald Trump,… pic.twitter.com/Fml9ljtYKW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 24, 2026

Next, let's remember that John Brennan is one of the people who was telling the media basically that Donald Trump was Putin's puppet and the president colluded with Russia to fix a U.S. election.

Now comes the projection and irony: Russian state media has warmly quoted Brennan's slam on Trump and remarks about the regime that runs the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world:

'I TEND TO BELIEVE IRAN MORE THAN I DO DONALD TRUMP, because he could not acknowledge the truth even when he’s slapped in the face with it repeatedly' — fmr CIA Director John Brennan



'He's trying to figure out how he's going to get out of this debacle that he has created' pic.twitter.com/qfwzaVlrNE — RT (@RT_com) March 24, 2026

You can't make this stuff up (because unfortunately you don't have to)!

Democrats hate Trump more than they love America.



The fact that Brennan gave Russia Today (literally Putin's mouthpiece) this propaganda gold proves that. https://t.co/hG9NXb2VId — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 24, 2026

The fact that Russia Today is posting this--and no one else-- is so poetically perfect, it's just... I love it.



Cc: @dbongino https://t.co/A90NlOhSuF — William Case (@casew9610) March 24, 2026

The "Russia collusion" call is coming from inside Brennan's own house!

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while lefties like John Brennan basically root for the regime.

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