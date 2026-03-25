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Guess Which State Media Outlet Warmly Quoted John Brennan (As Irony AND Projection Detectors Exploded)

Doug P. | 2:28 PM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you earlier, former CIA Director John Brennan was, despite being a proven liar, was again interviewed as an expert on MS TDS (sorry, that's MS NOW) where he weighed in on Operation Epic Fury. Brennan hasn't had a security clearance for many years but would like everybody to think he knows what's happening behind the scenes. 

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Brennan also made it clear that he's a pretty good propagandist to the remaining regime in Iran:

Next, let's remember that John Brennan is one of the people who was telling the media basically that Donald Trump was Putin's puppet and the president colluded with Russia to fix a U.S. election. 

Now comes the projection and irony: Russian state media has warmly quoted Brennan's slam on Trump and remarks about the regime that runs the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world: 

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You can't make this stuff up (because unfortunately you don't have to)!

The "Russia collusion" call is coming from inside Brennan's own house!

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while lefties like John Brennan basically root for the regime.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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