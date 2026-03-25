Fighting the Power … After Naptime: Springsteen Joins Bernie and Jane Fonda for...
We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet...
Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and...
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from...
Dem Senate Hopeful El-Sayed Says Statement Against Terror Plot Was a 'Risk' —...
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off...
VIP
Homeward Bound In Real Life: This Wonderful Dog Story on X Made My...
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’...
VIP
CNN Says Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Is Facing ‘New Scrutiny’ Over Art and Social...
Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border
MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms
Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They...
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as...
Sunnyright Nails It — Dems Panic Because Proof of Citizenship Might Keep Illegals...

John Brennan's Comment About Whose Word He's Taking for US-Iran War Truth Doesn't Surprise Anybody

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

It's been almost eight years since former CIA Director John Brennan lost his security clearance. Brennan subsequently had a role in the infamous letter that the Dems and media used in order to censor stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents ahead of the 2020 election, calling it likely part of a Russian disinfo campaign. 

Advertisement

Despite not having any inside knowledge and the fact that he's a proven liar, MS NOW continues to have Brennan on as an "expert" in the intel field. 

Given Brennan's anti-Trump past we aren't surprised in the least that he's willing to take Iranian propaganda at face value over what the Trump administration says: 

These lefties are like Iranian regime press office sleeper cells in the U.S. (except they were never all that sleepy). 

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Advertisement

Dems have sided with the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world, criminal illegals, the cartels and much more. They do have their "priorities."

Yeah, Brennan does nothing but lie. However, he says what MS NOW thinks its audience wants to hear so he's a frequent guest. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all all while lefties like John Brennan predictably take the side of the enemy. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Fighting the Power … After Naptime: Springsteen Joins Bernie and Jane Fonda for Senior Discount Uprising
justmindy
We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS)
Doug P.
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from His Side
justmindy
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base justmindy
Advertisement