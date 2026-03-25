John Brennan's Comment About Whose Word He's Taking for US-Iran War Truth Doesn't Surprise Anybody

It's been almost eight years since former CIA Director John Brennan lost his security clearance. Brennan subsequently had a role in the infamous letter that the Dems and media used in order to censor stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents ahead of the 2020 election, calling it likely part of a Russian disinfo campaign.

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Despite not having any inside knowledge and the fact that he's a proven liar, MS NOW continues to have Brennan on as an "expert" in the intel field.

Given Brennan's anti-Trump past we aren't surprised in the least that he's willing to take Iranian propaganda at face value over what the Trump administration says:

Beyond Parody: Obama's Communist CIA Director John Brennan on MSNow runs cover for the world's leading sponsor of terror.@SymoneDSanders: "Iran, they are an authoritarian regime who’s known to lie."



John Brennan: "Well, I tend to believe Iran more than I do Donald Trump,… pic.twitter.com/Fml9ljtYKW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 24, 2026

These lefties are like Iranian regime press office sleeper cells in the U.S. (except they were never all that sleepy).

Democrats are literally siding with terrorists. https://t.co/bhs9ezqJNu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2026

Dems have sided with the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world, criminal illegals, the cartels and much more. They do have their "priorities."

@MSNOWNews is where Democrats in trouble go. — AAE (@AAC0519) March 24, 2026

What could he know, his security clearance has been revoked.

It’s apparent why. — DToecutter (@DToecutter) March 24, 2026

Yeah, Brennan does nothing but lie. However, he says what MS NOW thinks its audience wants to hear so he's a frequent guest.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all all while lefties like John Brennan predictably take the side of the enemy.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!