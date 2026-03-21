'Polling on This Must Be Brutal': Even the MSM Isn't Cooperating With the Dems' Shutdown Blame Game

As we told you yesterday, the Senate Democrats and others on the Left seemed to simultaneously start ramping up their lies about which party is responsible for voting "no" several times on bill that would provide funding to the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA. Now that the lines at many airports around the country are incredibly long, leading to wait times of several hours, DNC Chair Ken Martin is among Dems claiming the Republicans have blocked bills to fund the DHS:

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You’re seeing these incredibly long airport security lines because Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic bills to fully fund TSA seven times in the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/BBKmd9aPrj — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) March 20, 2026

That's weird, because in all videos of funding bills we see being voted on in the Senate, the Democrats are the ones voting no (except for John Fetterman).

The memo clearly went out.



They’re now all doing “Republicans are the ones who shutdown TSA, not the Party that won’t pass a spending bill!”



Internal Dem polling on this must be brutal. https://t.co/GQKE4YXGBd — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 20, 2026

Compounding the problem for the Senate Democrats is that their usual narrative pushers in the media aren't even buying what they're trying to sell:

Democrats have once again blocked a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security as they continue to insist on reforms to ICE and Customs and Border Protection in exchange for funding the agency. https://t.co/EStyzsR6gL — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2026

This stuff is going to make the Democrats furious. The media's supposed to be carrying their water!

DHS shutdown stretches to 35 days as Democrats block funding billhttps://t.co/cSPE17mp7i — The Hill (@thehill) March 20, 2026

Previously even CNN and NBC News called out the Dems' shameless lies:

EVEN THE MEDIA IS DONE: CNN's Tapper and NBC's Welker TORCH Booker and Schiff — House Passed DHS Funding TWICE, Dems Killed It Both Times pic.twitter.com/Rn8SqI4pmf — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 16, 2026

The New York Post has an all-timer right here:

Today’s cover: Senate fails to end DHS shutdown for a fifth time as airline passengers endure travel chaos https://t.co/Y1qJ1oD7l7 pic.twitter.com/cKJC7LznRW — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2026

The Dems are keeping TSA and other agencies unfunded because they're desperate to protect their number one priority, which is illegal aliens.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and gaslighting about who's to blame for the long TSA lines.

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