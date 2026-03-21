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'Polling on This Must Be Brutal': Even the MSM Isn't Cooperating With the Dems' Shutdown Blame Game

Doug P. | 9:43 AM on March 21, 2026

As we told you yesterday, the Senate Democrats and others on the Left seemed to simultaneously start ramping up their lies about which party is responsible for voting "no" several times on bill that would provide funding to the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA. Now that the lines at many airports around the country are incredibly long, leading to wait times of several hours, DNC Chair Ken Martin is among Dems claiming the Republicans have blocked bills to fund the DHS: 

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That's weird, because in all videos of funding bills we see being voted on in the Senate, the Democrats are the ones voting no (except for John Fetterman). 

Compounding the problem for the Senate Democrats is that their usual narrative pushers in the media aren't even buying what they're trying to sell: 

This stuff is going to make the Democrats furious. The media's supposed to be carrying their water!

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Previously even CNN and NBC News called out the Dems' shameless lies:

The New York Post has an all-timer right here:

The Dems are keeping TSA and other agencies unfunded because they're desperate to protect their number one priority, which is illegal aliens. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and gaslighting about who's to blame for the long TSA lines.

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