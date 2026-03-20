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Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for the TSA Mess They've Created

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 20, 2026
Screenshotted meme

As we told you earlier, many major airports around the U.S. are seeing major security delays due to the partial government shutdown that has caused the TSA, among other agencies, not to be funded. It's another "Schumer shutdown" and the Democrats are trying to lie about it by blaming Republicans. 

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In other words, it's more Democrat BS.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to Leavitt with more BS:

The Democrats' "very simple" proposal will no doubt include all kinds of things intended to protect their top priority: Illegal aliens. 

Also, Republicans aren't the ones voting no, Chuck. Let's check in with how eager Schumer is to resolve the TSA problem:

We can't help but wonder if the Democrats are circulating some internal polling on how the public is viewing all the massive TSA delays, because Senate Dems are dialing their lying up to eleven: 

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ICE is already funded by the Big Beautiful Bill but the Democrats hope nobody knows that. 

The only thing you actually need to know: Chris Murphy's full of you know what. 

Then we have this dishonest moron: 

Hirono, and the other Democrats (not counting Fetterman) do nothing but lie about this. 

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These Dems either hope the voters are totally stupid, or THEY are totally stupid. 

The Democrats know full well what this is all about but just can't say it out loud. But occasionally they do.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and funding games designed to protect illegal aliens. 

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