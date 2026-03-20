Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for the TSA Mess They've Created

As we told you earlier, many major airports around the U.S. are seeing major security delays due to the partial government shutdown that has caused the TSA, among other agencies, not to be funded. It's another "Schumer shutdown" and the Democrats are trying to lie about it by blaming Republicans.

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In other words, it's more Democrat BS.

Democrats are intentionally disrupting Americans' travel with their reckless shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. https://t.co/AQPLuk2yhh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 20, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to Leavitt with more BS:

Senate Democrats will force a very simple vote to fully fund TSA.



America will see the matter crystal clear: which Senators WANT to pay TSA workers and end the chaos at our airports, and which Senators are going to BLOCK TSA funding yet again.



If the @SenateGOP want to open… https://t.co/Ia9S7lJwB9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 20, 2026

The Democrats' "very simple" proposal will no doubt include all kinds of things intended to protect their top priority: Illegal aliens.

Also, Republicans aren't the ones voting no, Chuck. Let's check in with how eager Schumer is to resolve the TSA problem:

🚨 JUST IN: Chuck Schumer has ONCE AGAIN voted NO on re-opening DHS, all but guaranteeing the funding bill will FAIL, and TSA chaos will get worse



Everyone standing in those 3 hour TSA lines should pass that time by repeatedly calling Chuck Schumer's office:



(202) 224-6542 pic.twitter.com/fJCGD0fyVu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2026

We can't help but wonder if the Democrats are circulating some internal polling on how the public is viewing all the massive TSA delays, because Senate Dems are dialing their lying up to eleven:

We are enthusiastically willing to pay TSA workers today, and we will keep trying, but the sticking point is that Republicans want to attach ICE funding to it. We are not in agreement about ICE, but I don’t think workers and travelers should have to wait for an ICE deal. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 20, 2026

ICE is already funded by the Big Beautiful Bill but the Democrats hope nobody knows that.

This is the only thing you need to know.



Democrats want to open TSA. Republicans are refusing because they want to attach ICE funding.



That’s why there are long lines. ICE. https://t.co/rnPw0tZ1sG — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 20, 2026

The only thing you actually need to know: Chris Murphy's full of you know what.

Then we have this dishonest moron:

I want to be crystal clear: Democrats SUPPORT funding TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard.



In fact, we've tried to fund these agencies MULTIPLE times.



But what we won't support is writing a blank check for ICE's unchecked lawless violence. pic.twitter.com/jbZevyhqDa — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 20, 2026

Hirono, and the other Democrats (not counting Fetterman) do nothing but lie about this.

Why do you lie? ICE is already fully funded. Do you really believe that the voters are totally stupid? — Insurrectionist Winner 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CarolynMcIntosh) March 20, 2026

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These Dems either hope the voters are totally stupid, or THEY are totally stupid.

No, ICE is already funded through 2029. You are the ones holding DHS hostage to protect illegals. — Salty Shield Maiden (@SaltyShieldMaid) March 20, 2026

You're withholding pay from TSA workers to protect illegal migrants. — Ernest of Borgnine (@ACK2069) March 20, 2026

If that were true, you'd have already funded DHS and been done with it.



You want to keep ICE away from the polling places.



Why? If you have a good explanation, share it. Otherwise, it just sounds like you want illegals to vote. https://t.co/N9oF8NVszZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 20, 2026

The Democrats know full well what this is all about but just can't say it out loud. But occasionally they do.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and funding games designed to protect illegal aliens.

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