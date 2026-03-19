Dogged House Dems Had Another Chance to Prove How Much They Oppose Deportations and Most RAN With It

We already know that many congressional Democrats are indifferent when criminal illegal aliens or non-citizens in the U.S. harm or kill citizens, but if you were wondering if they'd think differently if noncitizens harmed animals, you now have an answer.

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That answer is "no":

228-190: House passed legislation to make foreign nationals inadmissible and noncitizens in the U.S. deportable if they are convicted of, or admit to, harming police animals including dogs and horses. 15 Democrats voted Yes with all Republicans and Rep. Kiley (I-CA), who was… pic.twitter.com/JZWCSAABPn — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 19, 2026

Only 15 House Democrats voted in favor of deportation for noncitizens who are convicted of harming police animals (it should be animals in general).

190 House Democrats voted against a bill today that would make non citizens eligible for deportation if they are convicted of harming police animals, including dogs & horses.



All Republicans voted yes. https://t.co/R9tUWrqmn8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2026

Yep, the Dems sure do have their "priorities."

Because they are bought and paid for new illegal voters. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama) March 19, 2026

The Left opposes deportations and everybody knows why.

Little wonder that a political party that hates America would also despise dogs…. — God Bless Donald Trump (@grandeleague1) March 19, 2026

Democrats will vote against any bill that includes any level of immigration enforcement. — MCLV147 (@mclv147) March 19, 2026

Democrats again proved that to be true.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections all while working overtime to protect criminal illegals from deportation (and we all know why).

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