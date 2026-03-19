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Dogged House Dems Had Another Chance to Prove How Much They Oppose Deportations and Most RAN With It

Doug P. | 12:31 PM on March 19, 2026
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We already know that many congressional Democrats are indifferent when criminal illegal aliens or non-citizens in the U.S. harm or kill citizens, but if you were wondering if they'd think differently if noncitizens harmed animals, you now have an answer.

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That answer is "no": 

Only 15 House Democrats voted in favor of deportation for noncitizens who are convicted of harming police animals (it should be animals in general). 

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Yep, the Dems sure do have their "priorities."

The Left opposes deportations and everybody knows why.

Democrats again proved that to be true. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections all while working overtime to protect criminal illegals from deportation (and we all know why). 

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