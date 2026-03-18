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'ELON WINS'! Let's Check on How Tim Walz's Mocking of Tesla's Stock Drop a Year Ago Is Aging

Doug P. | 3:33 PM on March 18, 2026
Townhall Media

Considering what we've learned about the fraud that was going on in Minnesota right under Gov. Tim Walz's nose, the former Kamala Harris running mate's anger about the Trump/Musk effort to root out the fraud, waste and abuse in government makes even more sense now.

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Walz was so upset by DOGE that a year ago he was mocking a drop in Tesla stock after unhinged libs encouraged vandals to damage the vehicles: 

Not very many days later, Walz doubled down:

Let's check in on how that's going...

Walz embarrassed himself yet again: 

D'OH!

We're still a bit freaked out by knowing that there was a possibility this guy could have ended up a heartbeat away from the presidency. Kamala Harris and the DNC made a great choice though!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like the fraudsters in Minnesota and elsewhere (looking at you, Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom). 

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