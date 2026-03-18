'ELON WINS'! Let's Check on How Tim Walz's Mocking of Tesla's Stock Drop a Year Ago Is Aging

Considering what we've learned about the fraud that was going on in Minnesota right under Gov. Tim Walz's nose, the former Kamala Harris running mate's anger about the Trump/Musk effort to root out the fraud, waste and abuse in government makes even more sense now.

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Walz was so upset by DOGE that a year ago he was mocking a drop in Tesla stock after unhinged libs encouraged vandals to damage the vehicles:

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Not very many days later, Walz doubled down:

Elon, I’ll make you a deal. I’ll stop making fun of your stock when you take your hands off social security. https://t.co/YauKFvsvpV — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 31, 2025

Let's check in on how that's going...

Walz embarrassed himself yet again:

🚨 LMFAO! Tim Walz is being ruthlessly mocked for ONE YEAR AGO celebrating the fall of Elon Musk's Tesla stock



Then: $225

Today: It's now $400



ELON WINS, Tim Walz is embarrassed again 🤣🤡pic.twitter.com/u58u0Ij9m8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

D'OH!

🚨 FLASHBACK: One year ago today, Tim Walz took a shot at @elonmusk as Tesla dropped to $225.



Today it’s nearly doubled, sitting around $401 per share.



What a knucklehead. pic.twitter.com/DDyrFKxOfX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 18, 2026

We're still a bit freaked out by knowing that there was a possibility this guy could have ended up a heartbeat away from the presidency. Kamala Harris and the DNC made a great choice though!

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like the fraudsters in Minnesota and elsewhere (looking at you, Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom).

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