Hochul Begs Billionaires to Come Home— Iowahawk Counters with Bounty for Every 'Fugitive'...
Sen. Angus King Is STILL Upset That Tulsi Gabbard Hasn't Listed Climate Change...
Bridges and Cougars and Butterflies, Oh MY! Chris Rufo Exposes Yet ANOTHER Gavin...
VIP
'There's Your Midterm Ad'! Dem Rep Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Actor Jerry O’Connell Can’t Win: Leftist Family Mad, X Followers Mad, So He...
The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 - Religion, Morality and Knowledge in Education
Houston, We Have a Creepy Dem House Candidate: Bobby Pulido's Plane Pervert Video...
Rand Paul Blocks Fellow Repub Katie Britt From Introducing Markwayne Mullin at DHS...
At Least He's (Accidentally) Honest: Jeff Merkley Says the Quiet Part Out Loud...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Begs the Rich Who Have Fled NY to Return and...
Ro, Ro, Ro Your Votes Gently Down to Zero — ALL His Endorsements...
They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives
NYT Warns of Online Radicalization... By Calling Two Biological Males 'Women' and Dodging...
Zohram Go Blah: Mayor Mamdani Turns St. Patrick's Day into Gaza Grievance Fest

For SOME Reason Unhinged Sen. Elissa Slotkin Is Scared by the Thought of ICE Agents Near Polling Places

Doug P. | 1:38 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Today Markwayne Mullin is testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Among those asking questions are Democrats who, oddly enough, are the same ones who keep voting no on funding the DHS while trying to blame Republicans (not counting John Fetterman). 

Advertisement

During the hearing, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, of "Seditious Six" notoriety, went full bat guano crazy and claimed that she's afraid President Trump will try and keep the U.S. from having a free and fair election. Democrats used to call that kind of talk a "grave threat to the very fabric of our democracy" but it's "D"ifferent when they do it. Slotkin is also very disturbed by any possibility that ICE agents could be anywhere near polling places:

Democrats insist that illegals never vote in federal elections and then soil themselves if anybody claims there's a possibility that ICE could be near polling places. Go figure!

Recommended

Bridges and Cougars and Butterflies, Oh MY! Chris Rufo Exposes Yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Boondoggle
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Dem Party's top priority continues to be protecting illegal aliens and opposing the SAVE America Act. Those two things go hand-in-hand and lefties like Slotkin couldn't make it more obvious. 

Democrats are worried about protecting their top priority and also setting the stage for "rigged elections" claims if the midterms don't go the way they want.

It's almost as if the DEMOCRATS are the ones who don't want free, fair and secure elections. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections by opposing the SAVE America Act.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bridges and Cougars and Butterflies, Oh MY! Chris Rufo Exposes Yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Boondoggle
Grateful Calvin
Hochul Begs Billionaires to Come Home— Iowahawk Counters with Bounty for Every 'Fugitive' Captured in FL
justmindy
Actor Jerry O’Connell Can’t Win: Leftist Family Mad, X Followers Mad, So He Gives Up Podcasts Forever
justmindy
They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives
justmindy
Sen. Angus King Is STILL Upset That Tulsi Gabbard Hasn't Listed Climate Change As a Nat'l Security Threat
Doug P.
Rand Paul Blocks Fellow Repub Katie Britt From Introducing Markwayne Mullin at DHS Confirmation Hearing
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bridges and Cougars and Butterflies, Oh MY! Chris Rufo Exposes Yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Boondoggle Grateful Calvin
Advertisement