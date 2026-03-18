For SOME Reason Unhinged Sen. Elissa Slotkin Is Scared by the Thought of ICE Agents Near Polling Places

Today Markwayne Mullin is testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Among those asking questions are Democrats who, oddly enough, are the same ones who keep voting no on funding the DHS while trying to blame Republicans (not counting John Fetterman).

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During the hearing, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, of "Seditious Six" notoriety, went full bat guano crazy and claimed that she's afraid President Trump will try and keep the U.S. from having a free and fair election. Democrats used to call that kind of talk a "grave threat to the very fabric of our democracy" but it's "D"ifferent when they do it. Slotkin is also very disturbed by any possibility that ICE agents could be anywhere near polling places:

.@SenatorSlotkin: "Until I hear someone tell me that this man, President Trump, will actually allow us to have a free and fair election, there is zero trust here, and I cannot trust that he won't try and steal it — again!"



Totally unhinged and detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/IpeLNPhlxK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 18, 2026

Democrats insist that illegals never vote in federal elections and then soil themselves if anybody claims there's a possibility that ICE could be near polling places. Go figure!

Giving Americans back their country, their voices, and their votes from millions of illegal aliens has ramped up the Dems delusional derangement and hysteria — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 18, 2026

The Dem Party's top priority continues to be protecting illegal aliens and opposing the SAVE America Act. Those two things go hand-in-hand and lefties like Slotkin couldn't make it more obvious.

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they themselves are doing.



Right out of Alynsky's rules... https://t.co/vI7KSm7aMG — Imperator Publius (@PennyOutlaw) March 18, 2026

Democrats are worried about protecting their top priority and also setting the stage for "rigged elections" claims if the midterms don't go the way they want.

Asking people to show ID is preventing a Free and Fair election? How…. https://t.co/aUknkWbmFO — The NYBlackservative (@BlackServative) March 18, 2026

It's almost as if the DEMOCRATS are the ones who don't want free, fair and secure elections.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections by opposing the SAVE America Act.

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