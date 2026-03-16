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Salena Zito Shreds a Fresh Round of Conspiracy Theories About the Day Trump Was Shot

Doug P. | 11:30 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We'd hoped to have put this kind of lunacy about the attempted assassination of then presidential candidate Donald Trump behind us, but every now and then the conspiracy theory bubbles back to the surface. 

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These kinds of claims are still making the rounds. 

Really?

Journalist and author Salena Zito was there that day, and very close to the stage. 

Here's another:

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We should probably keep something in mind: That's the same Joyce Carol Oates who slammed what she thought was a picture of a poacher that was actually a photo of Steven Spielberg posing with a triceratops from Jurassic Park.

It's clear that TDS sufferers simply live in a world of their own creation. It's like a Minecraft world for the Trump triggered. 

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It's amazing that people still believe those claims (or at least pretend to). 

Also, it never fails:

When in doubt, take the Jim Acosta route!

*****

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