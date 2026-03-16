Dem Sen. Van Hollen, Not Content With Just DHS Going Unpaid, Threatens to Defund the Military

Somebody needs to tell Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen that all the money that funds the U.S. military is instead going to be given to illegal aliens and maybe he'd smile and take a seat.

Advertisement

Instead, Van Hollen would rather do to the troops what the Democrats are doing to many with the Department of Homeland Security -- that being have them either work without pay or go home:

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen threatens to defund the military during an active operation in Iran.



VAN HOLLEN: "The best tool we have is to say no more dollars." pic.twitter.com/5GIEtcdlqa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 16, 2026

Somebody try to convince Van Hollen that Abrego Garcia has joined the U.S. military so he'll shut up.

Van Hollen was far more understanding of the need to keep funding a military effort when it came to Ukraine:

Democrats used to know what a threat Iran posed:

But that was before TDS made some of the Dems and media basically start cheerleading for the Iranian regime.

Chris Van Hollen - maybe he should go drink tea with the new Iranian leadership in the morning - and have his Margarita experiences with illegal aliens in the afternoon. https://t.co/lXMhyTAVZR — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 16, 2026

And yet these Democrats wonder why so many question their loyalty to the United States.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Van Hollen).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!