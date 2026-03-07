VIP
DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo Without a Warrant

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on March 07, 2026
Sarah D.

The Democrats are so sure that they're correct in their anti-ICE positions that they frequently feel the need to lie about what's happened or is happening. 

Yet another example can be found in Dem reactions to this story: 

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, posted this about "the Trump admin's machine of cruelty": 

Other Democrats are saying the same thing:

"Without a warrant," eh?

The Department of Homeland Security dropped a receipt on Rep. Castro, who will likely try and ignore it: 

For somebody on the Intelligence Committee, Castro certainly likes to hide some of the intel so his lies don't get too easily exposed. 

Often these Dems know they're lying and just don't care. 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

