DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo Without a Warrant

The Democrats are so sure that they're correct in their anti-ICE positions that they frequently feel the need to lie about what's happened or is happening.

Advertisement

Yet another example can be found in Dem reactions to this story:

BREAKING NEWS: According to a recently released statement, #NashvilleNoticias reporter Estefany Rodríguez was taken into custody by #ICE on yesterday.



She was with her husband outside a gym when the vehicle they were in was surrounded.



Her legal team says details on the… pic.twitter.com/J1WwltUB1v — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 5, 2026

Nashville journalist Estefany Rodriguez is now in an ICE immigration detention



She came to America in 2021 claiming asylum and has missed multiple immigration appointments



She reports on immigration cases pic.twitter.com/rgBHXacLNn — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 6, 2026

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, posted this about "the Trump admin's machine of cruelty":

ICE arrested a journalist yesterday without a warrant.



She is an asylum seeker, has valid work permits, and is married to a U.S. citizen.



Her detention exposes the Trump Admin’s machine of cruelty that is attacking the free press and violating our rights. This lawlessness and… https://t.co/xwrjQ1ueS3 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 6, 2026

Other Democrats are saying the same thing:

Estefany Maria Rodriguez Flores, a journalist from Nashville, was unlawfully arrested by ICE without a warrant. She must be released.



ICE's terror did not start with Noem and won't end now that she is gone. The whole agency continues to act with impunity, attacking the press,… https://t.co/PMswT90pQR — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) March 6, 2026

"Without a warrant," eh?

The Department of Homeland Security dropped a receipt on Rep. Castro, who will likely try and ignore it:

THIS IS FALSE.



Here’s the warrant.



It’s embarrassing when sanctuary politicians fall for these obvious hoaxes peddled by the media. We look forward to you correcting the record.



Next time ask us and we will get you the facts. https://t.co/h3ECpz5NSF pic.twitter.com/ZeHxOZoik5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 7, 2026

For somebody on the Intelligence Committee, Castro certainly likes to hide some of the intel so his lies don't get too easily exposed.

They never correct themselves when they are shown to be wrong. He will probably repeat the same untrue accusations again. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) March 7, 2026

Often these Dems know they're lying and just don't care.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations while exposing the Left's lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.