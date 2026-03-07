'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass...
President Trump Demands Surrender From Ayatollahs

Ben Rhodes Trips Over Pallets of Cash While Wishing Eternal Shame on Supporters of Trump's Attack on Iran

Doug P. | 3:30 PM on March 07, 2026
ImgFlip

Earlier this week, a former Iranian political prisoner stunned CNN host Abby Phillip with a reality check about what the Obama administration's "diplomacy" efforts with Iran's regime actually led to. Phillip couldn't cut to commercial fast enough.

"You can draw a straight line from the 2015 nuclear deal to October 7th."

Releasing billions in cash to a terrorist regime had negative consequences? The only people who couldn't see that were on Team Obama when they were in the White House.

However, one of those people, Ben Rhodes, says the "eternal shame" should go to anybody who supports Trump and Israel's operations in Iran. Specifically anybody who otherwise opposes Trump's decisions: 

There's another first ballot sure thing for induction into the You Should Sit This One Out Hall of Fame. 

Maybe this will make Rhodes feel better:

That might bring back fond memories for Team Obama (it would for the Iranian regime except they're no longer around).

Exactly.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while Obama-era appeasers whine about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

