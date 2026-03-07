Ben Rhodes Trips Over Pallets of Cash While Wishing Eternal Shame on Supporters of Trump's Attack on Iran

Earlier this week, a former Iranian political prisoner stunned CNN host Abby Phillip with a reality check about what the Obama administration's "diplomacy" efforts with Iran's regime actually led to. Phillip couldn't cut to commercial fast enough.

CNN’s Abby Phillip interrupts former Iranian political prisoner Kian Tajbakhsh and immediately cuts to a commercial right after he said this:



“You can draw a straight line from the 2015 nuclear deal to October 7th.”



TAJBAKHSH: “What happened with President Obama, I’ll just say… pic.twitter.com/Y3ZHO2cH7M — Overton (@overton_news) March 6, 2026

Releasing billions in cash to a terrorist regime had negative consequences? The only people who couldn't see that were on Team Obama when they were in the White House.

However, one of those people, Ben Rhodes, says the "eternal shame" should go to anybody who supports Trump and Israel's operations in Iran. Specifically anybody who otherwise opposes Trump's decisions:

Eternal shame on those who have takes about Trump being an authoritarian but then carve out an illegal war as somehow justified or in any way normal. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 7, 2026

There's another first ballot sure thing for induction into the You Should Sit This One Out Hall of Fame.

Eternal shame on those who sent the Iranian regime secret planes bearing pallets of hard currency. https://t.co/NNEiqBNTPn — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) March 7, 2026

Maybe this will make Rhodes feel better:

That might bring back fond memories for Team Obama (it would for the Iranian regime except they're no longer around).

Sorry this is happening to your frens. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 7, 2026

Your entire foreign policy philosophy was to carve out justifications for authoritarians lol https://t.co/bOApvagSPl — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 7, 2026

Exactly.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while Obama-era appeasers whine about it.

