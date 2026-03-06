Congressional Dems Worry About Retaliatory Strikes at Home (but Apparently Not Enough to Fund DHS)

The congressional Democrats continue to prove what their number one priority is, which is to oppose anything and everything President Trump does.

Senator Mark Kelly (one of the notorious "Seditious Six") and is among Democrats concerned that Operation Epic Fury in Iran could also spark retaliatory strikes in the U.S. That is based on Trump's answer to a related question:

Yesterday Donald Trump said we went to war with Iran because he had a “feeling” that they would attack. Today he said “I guess” when asked if there could be retaliatory attacks at home and that “some people will die.” He has terrible judgment, and Americans have already died… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 6, 2026

If Democrats like Kelly actually shared Trump's concern about retaliatory strikes maybe they wouldn't be blocking something:

If you’re worried about retaliatory attacks at home, have you considered…funding DHS?



Or are you gonna just tweet faux outrage for political gain? https://t.co/05ObWAGbgn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 6, 2026

"No" to the first question. "Yes" to the second question.

Then fund DHS https://t.co/NmsFfnH4sF — Joseph Casey (@jackquilblack) March 6, 2026

Even more insane, the Dems' primary complaints revolve around ICE, which is still funded, unlike DHS.

Your party is currently blocking funding for homeland security. https://t.co/74bF1KI4mR — Nick (@Nickster0188) March 6, 2026

The Dems are willing to put the homeland at greater risk all because "Trump bad" sounds about right. It's almost as if they'd enjoy some retaliatory strikes inside the U.S. just for the opportunity to blame Trump for it.

We must surmise that the only reason Democrats refuse to restore funding to DHS is that they want Americans to be vulnerable to attacks from the Islamist sleeper cells. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 3, 2026

That's the logical conclusion to draw from the latest Dem lunacy.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Dems oppose the effort at every turn.

