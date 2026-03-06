Congressional Dems Worry About Retaliatory Strikes at Home (but Apparently Not Enough to Fund DHS)

Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip...
Doug P. | 10:44 AM on March 06, 2026
Meme screenshot

The congressional Democrats continue to prove what their number one priority is, which is to oppose anything and everything President Trump does.

Senator Mark Kelly (one of the notorious "Seditious Six") and is among Democrats concerned that Operation Epic Fury in Iran could also spark retaliatory strikes in the U.S. That is based on Trump's answer to a related question: 

If Democrats like Kelly actually shared Trump's concern about retaliatory strikes maybe they wouldn't be blocking something: 

"No" to the first question. "Yes" to the second question.

Even more insane, the Dems' primary complaints revolve around ICE, which is still funded, unlike DHS.

The Dems are willing to put the homeland at greater risk all because "Trump bad" sounds about right. It's almost as if they'd enjoy some retaliatory strikes inside the U.S. just for the opportunity to blame Trump for it. 

That's the logical conclusion to draw from the latest Dem lunacy.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Dems oppose the effort at every turn.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world.

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

