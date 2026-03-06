Congressional Dems Worry About Retaliatory Strikes at Home (but Apparently Not Enough to...
Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old...
Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters...
Mark Cuban: Talarico Won on Pure JOY & Syrupy Positivity. The Internet: It...
Rep. Seth Moulton's Illegal SOTU Guest Referenced in Police Reports Involving Sexual Assau...
Sen. Tina Smith Calls Child’s Anti-ICE Letter an ‘Absolute Gut Punch’
Spain’s MEP Is Fed Up With Women’s Bodies Being Used to Excuse Illegal...
VIP
High School Diplomas Are Becoming Participation Trophies—And It's Hurting Kids Most
Infantryman Tells Those Complaining About the US 'Ambushing' Iran to Shut Up in...
NYT Publishes Op-Ed by Guy Who Lost His Security Clearance for Leaking to...
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unpacks the Connection Between Trump, Epstein, and Russia
MS NOW Producer Notes That Markwayne Mullin Is the Only Senator Without a...
‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking...
Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and...

CENTCOM Commander Sinks Lib Media's Negative Spin (and Flat-Out Propaganda) About Operation Epic Fury

Doug P. | 9:14 AM on March 06, 2026
X/@CENTCOM

United States and Israeli operations inside Iran continue today, but if you only were to watch certain American media outlets you'd think the war is already a lost cause, mostly because they loathe Trump and don't want the mission to succeed: 

Advertisement

There are even congressional Democrats who are coming across like they're cheerleaders for the Iranian regime.

However, the CENTCOM Commander said that big progress is being made:

Recommended

Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old Tweets
justmindy
Advertisement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth concurred: 

The Left won't give up, though.

Democrats will however keep doing their thing, all while CNN is now reporting from inside Iran (with IRCG permission), so expect the pro-regime propaganda efforts to ramp up even more. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, and the Democrats (and lib media) are having tantrums.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old Tweets
justmindy
Infantryman Tells Those Complaining About the US 'Ambushing' Iran to Shut Up in Great Thread
Brett T.
Congressional Dems Worry About Retaliatory Strikes at Home (but Apparently Not Enough to Fund DHS)
Doug P.
Mark Cuban: Talarico Won on Pure JOY & Syrupy Positivity. The Internet: It Didn’t Work for Kamala
justmindy
Rep. Seth Moulton's Illegal SOTU Guest Referenced in Police Reports Involving Sexual Assault
Brett T.
Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters ... Hair Gel
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old Tweets justmindy
Advertisement