CENTCOM Commander Sinks Lib Media's Negative Spin (and Flat-Out Propaganda) About Operation Epic Fury

United States and Israeli operations inside Iran continue today, but if you only were to watch certain American media outlets you'd think the war is already a lost cause, mostly because they loathe Trump and don't want the mission to succeed:

🚨 NEW: Jesse Watters TORCHES liberal media: “If you change the channel, you’d think we lost the war in Iran.”



Mainstream media “has turned into Iranian state TV. If it was up to them, we wouldn’t have fired a shot at the Ayatollah until his finger was this close to the big red… pic.twitter.com/KnuSPcBDSQ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 6, 2026

Bill O’Reilly says the quiet part out loud about the media’s coverage of the Iran conflict:



“They want America to lose.”



O’REILLY: “Right now the press id doing everything it can to root for Iran.”



“The press is actually rooting for Iran.”



CUOMO: “When you say Iran, you mean… pic.twitter.com/DQctH0SMKO — Overton (@overton_news) March 5, 2026

There are even congressional Democrats who are coming across like they're cheerleaders for the Iranian regime.

However, the CENTCOM Commander said that big progress is being made:

.@CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper: "If I just look back over the last 24 hours of the operation compared to the where we were to start, ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90%... Drone attacks have decreased by 83%... we’re now up over 30 ships [destroyed]." pic.twitter.com/tWKgheNfKv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth concurred:

The Left won't give up, though.

This is an ass kicking for the ages.



A show of force not seen in decades. On the ground it's total domination.



This is why it's all lame AI psyops now, to try and put political pressure for it to stop. That's all they have left. https://t.co/QNfFVR3ADU — Dandalf (@DanTalks1) March 6, 2026

Democrats will however keep doing their thing, all while CNN is now reporting from inside Iran (with IRCG permission), so expect the pro-regime propaganda efforts to ramp up even more.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, and the Democrats (and lib media) are having tantrums.

