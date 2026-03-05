'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them 'Rooting for Iran'

From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tatto...
Doug P. | 1:38 PM on March 05, 2026
Twitchy

This week Pete Hegseth and Karoline Leavitt suggested that many in the media frame their reporting in order to put President Trump in a negative light, and that got on the nerves of Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper (meaning the SecWar and WH press secretary were directly over the target): 

Seriously? Do these "journalists" know that we all have eyes and ears?

Bill O'Reilly was on with Chris Cuomo talking about this and indicated that the reality is even worse that how Hegseth and Leavitt put it. Watch: 

Here's the full exchange via @overton_news: 

Bill O’Reilly says the quiet part out loud about the media’s coverage of the Iran conflict:  “They want America to lose.” 

O’REILLY: “Right now the press id doing everything it can to root for Iran.” 

“The press is actually rooting for Iran.” 

CUOMO: “When you say Iran, you mean the people or the regime?” 

O’REILLY: “They want American lose.” 

“So world news tonight on ABC and I worked for ABC, so did you.” 

“Did 15 minutes last night, did 8 segments every segment negative.” 

“And I mean, really negative…every segment.” 

“Not one positive word.” 

“Not ONE word on how bad the mullahs were.” 

“After watching it, I wanted to surrender, we should surrender to Iran watching ABC News.” 

“We lost!” 

“That’s how crazy it is. They want Trump BROKEN!”

Anybody in the legacy media who claims that O'Reilly isn't being honest in that take is either lying or is fooling themselves. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the lib media does their best to push Dem narratives and spin from America-hating leftists.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

