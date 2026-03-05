'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them 'Rooting for Iran'

This week Pete Hegseth and Karoline Leavitt suggested that many in the media frame their reporting in order to put President Trump in a negative light, and that got on the nerves of Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper (meaning the SecWar and WH press secretary were directly over the target):

This morning Pete Hegseth suggested that the press prominently covers service member casualties to "make the president look bad" – an incendiary claim that injected partisan politics into a wartime Pentagon press conference https://t.co/i49rFPiTcJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 4, 2026

🚨 Jake Tapper MELTS DOWN on live TV after Karoline Leavitt called out CNN and mainstream media for negative coverage of Iran conflict:



“It’s the height of solicism and narcissism to think our coverage of fallen warriors has anything to do with how we cover a President. I’m… pic.twitter.com/HjUJMZf463 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 5, 2026

Seriously? Do these "journalists" know that we all have eyes and ears?

Bill O'Reilly was on with Chris Cuomo talking about this and indicated that the reality is even worse that how Hegseth and Leavitt put it. Watch:

Bill O’Reilly says the quiet part out loud about the media’s coverage of the Iran conflict:



“They want America to lose.”



O’REILLY: “Right now the press id doing everything it can to root for Iran.”



“The press is actually rooting for Iran.”



CUOMO: “When you say Iran, you mean… pic.twitter.com/DQctH0SMKO — Overton (@overton_news) March 5, 2026

Here's the full exchange via @overton_news:

Bill O’Reilly says the quiet part out loud about the media’s coverage of the Iran conflict: “They want America to lose.” O’REILLY: “Right now the press id doing everything it can to root for Iran.” “The press is actually rooting for Iran.” CUOMO: “When you say Iran, you mean the people or the regime?” O’REILLY: “They want American lose.” “So world news tonight on ABC and I worked for ABC, so did you.” “Did 15 minutes last night, did 8 segments every segment negative.” “And I mean, really negative…every segment.” “Not one positive word.” “Not ONE word on how bad the mullahs were.” “After watching it, I wanted to surrender, we should surrender to Iran watching ABC News.” “We lost!” “That’s how crazy it is. They want Trump BROKEN!”

Anybody in the legacy media who claims that O'Reilly isn't being honest in that take is either lying or is fooling themselves.

