Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)

Doug P. | 12:12 PM on March 05, 2026
meme

One thing is for sure: We're not likely to get some of the "fiery but mostly peaceful" spin that we've come to expect from CNN. 

The cable net has been invited into Iran to report (though that might not end up being the correct word for it) from Tehran and elsewhere in the country: 

It's worth noting that CNN is in Iran with the permission of the remaining regime and IRGC: 

Does anybody have questions about this?

Of course!

It's a total mystery.

No doubt the regime wouldn't have invited CNN in if they weren't fairly certain the spin they desire will be passed along without question or scrutiny. 

Will CNN interview many Iranian citizens who are thanking Trump, Netanyahu and the U.S. and Israeli military? We'll see, but confidence isn't high.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while CNN is expected to pass along regime propaganda from inside that country.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

