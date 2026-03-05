Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)

One thing is for sure: We're not likely to get some of the "fiery but mostly peaceful" spin that we've come to expect from CNN.

The cable net has been invited into Iran to report (though that might not end up being the correct word for it) from Tehran and elsewhere in the country:

Just in:



CNN Senior International Correspondent @fpleitgenCNN and his team have just crossed the border into Iran.



CNN is the first US network into the country since the start of the war.



His report 👇 pic.twitter.com/0uNqhqUW8d — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) March 5, 2026

It's worth noting that CNN is in Iran with the permission of the remaining regime and IRGC:

CNN's Frederik Pleitgen is on his way to Iran's capital, Tehran, as Israel and the US continue their aerial campaign against the country. CNN is operating in Iran only with government permission. pic.twitter.com/tfsJrjHcx9 — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2026

Does anybody have questions about this?

Of course!

“CNN is the first US network allowed into the country since the start of the war, and I do want to point out CNN operates in Iran only with government permission.”



Ok everyone, time to put your thinking caps on… Why do you think the IRGC chose CNN as the first to enter Iran? 🧐 — Patrick Nealis (@Patrick_Nealis) March 5, 2026

It's a total mystery.

How much is the Islamic Regime paying you to repeat their propaganda? — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری 🇮🇷 (@gghamari) March 5, 2026

How does a regime shut down the internet for millions, yet still grant selective access to foreign media for “on-the-ground” reporting?

Iranians have been cut off from the world. Publishing narratives facilitated by the regime risks amplifying propaganda.

Shame on you, @CNN… https://t.co/F57oABWhtR — Ghazaleh Ghaffary (@ghazaleghaffary) March 5, 2026

No doubt the regime wouldn't have invited CNN in if they weren't fairly certain the spin they desire will be passed along without question or scrutiny.

CNN has always been and always will be Iran’s useful idiot. https://t.co/jaZJbNdoVJ — Kusha (@kusha_alagband) March 5, 2026

You are serving the propaganda machine of a murderous regime. These videos are from a war-torn Iran, where people are both celebrating and thanking Trump and the American and Israeli forces for destroying the regime’s repressive forces and military resources. pic.twitter.com/ZgYl7pgD6L — پسر ساحل𓃬☼ (@Sonofthebeach22) March 5, 2026

Will CNN interview many Iranian citizens who are thanking Trump, Netanyahu and the U.S. and Israeli military? We'll see, but confidence isn't high.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while CNN is expected to pass along regime propaganda from inside that country.

