CNN Seems Upset All This Lefty Screeching Hasn't Halted Final Approval for Trump's WH Ballroom

It might seem like this took place about nine TDS outrage cycles ago, but President Trump's White House ballroom is back in the news because it's on the verge of final approval. The project is both long overdue and being privately funded, but that of course hasn't prevented the Left from screeching about it anyway.

CNN is clearly trying to help amplify the TDS crowd's blowback here:

President Donald Trump's massive East Wing ballroom project is poised to get its final approval from a government commission that oversees planning for federal buildings and land in the nation's capital, despite receiving over 32,000 comments from the public overwhelmingly… pic.twitter.com/UMWllsT2v0 — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2026

CNN went through some of the public comments, which are likely mostly anti-Trump activists the Democrats called into action:

Again and again, harsh terms like “gaudy,” “garish,” “ostentatious,” “glitzy,” “obscene,” “hideous,” “disgusting,” “vulgar,” “cheap,” “low class” and a “soulless hotel conference space” showed up in the feedback. There were many concerns about how the plans run counter to what America’s founders had envisioned for a humble, modest White House.

Hey, we use some of those same words to describe some of CNN's "reporting"!

Imagine being this butthurt over a privately funded ballroom that would allow the US to conduct large-scale state dinners indoors with bathroom access for the first time ever. https://t.co/95Fjl7qCFa — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 5, 2026

It's awesome Trump is rebuilding the dilapidated East Wing at zero taxpayer expense. — SciGuy (@SciGuy65) March 5, 2026

Not surprisingly, early on in the story the cost of the project is mentioned but you have to read way down until being informed that the ballroom construction is being privately funded, and that only came via a quote from Karoline Leavitt.

There is no “public feedback”. Those are Democrat activists . — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) March 5, 2026

Yep, that's how it works these days!

