Elizabeth Warren Left a Classified Briefing and Quickly Proved Why She Shouldn't Get Classified Briefings

Top congressional Democrats have frequently accused the Trump administration of not keeping them informed about military plans, and then often go on to prove why the White House is right to keep them out of the loop.

Elizabeth Warren did that this week after receiving a classified briefing about Iran, after which she couldn't get in front of a camera fast enough:

I just left a classified briefing with the Trump Administration about the war in Iran.



I was worried before, but I’m more worried now. pic.twitter.com/HoSWLVWrR8 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 3, 2026

Warren made a good point!

Just not the point she thinks:

Thank you for confirming you shouldn’t have been in the meeting. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 4, 2026

If it’s classified, maybe you shouldn’t be running your mouth on social media? https://t.co/7gc0cMLjyC — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 4, 2026

Gee, why would the Trump administration be hesitant to tell Democrats like Warren anything?

If your first thought after leaving a classified briefing is to record a video about it to post on twitter, you should not be invited to any more classified briefings https://t.co/e9Hnyjy46G — Frontierism (@frontierism) March 4, 2026

This is poltical nonsense from Sen Warren. I went to the same briefing on Iran.



I was confident before and am more confident now. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ApqleIuqaT — Congressman Michael Baumgartner (@RepBaumgartner) March 4, 2026

It's not like we expected anything different from Warren.

It’s not like we ever thought you guys would come out saying anything different. 😂 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) March 4, 2026

True. Trump could say the sun rose in the east this morning and the Democrats (and much of the media) would point out that Hitler also thought the sun rose in the east.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and Dems like Elizabeth Warren are having meltdowns.

