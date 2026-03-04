Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explos...
Communist Posterboy Forced to Eat Crow and Retract Wild Lies About Kevin O'Leary's...
Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've...
Bill Melugin's Question About Dem Hypocrisy Forces Hakeem Jeffries to Play the 'It's...
Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own...
What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran...
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With...
Jasmine Crockett Loses Dem Senate Primary to Hoax-Boosted James Talarico - Blames Republic...
Patch Dispatched: Steve Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent D...
VIP
National Post: Don’t Deport Truck Driver Who Killed 16 Canadian Teens
Man Who Had Security Clearance Revoked for Leaking Documents to Iran Has Thoughts...
Trump Cuts Off Trade With Spain After It Refuses to Let US Use...
VIP
For All of Us Who've Learned It the Hard Way: Grief's Quiet Lesson
'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible

Elizabeth Warren Left a Classified Briefing and Quickly Proved Why She Shouldn't Get Classified Briefings

Doug P. | 10:56 AM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Top congressional Democrats have frequently accused the Trump administration of not keeping them informed about military plans, and then often go on to prove why the White House is right to keep them out of the loop. 

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren did that this week after receiving a classified briefing about Iran, after which she couldn't get in front of a camera fast enough: 

Warren made a good point!

Just not the point she thinks: 

Gee, why would the Trump administration be hesitant to tell Democrats like Warren anything? 

Recommended

Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown
justmindy
Advertisement

It's not like we expected anything different from Warren.

True. Trump could say the sun rose in the east this morning and the Democrats (and much of the media) would point out that Hitler also thought the sun rose in the east. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and Dems like Elizabeth Warren are having meltdowns.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown
justmindy
Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House
justmindy
Communist Posterboy Forced to Eat Crow and Retract Wild Lies About Kevin O'Leary's Boating Accident
justmindy
What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran Reality Check Goes Mega-Viral
justmindy
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With a Brutal Retort
Doug P.
Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've Aborted Jesus
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown justmindy
Advertisement